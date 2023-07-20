Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals: what to expect next week

Thinking about picking up a shiny new foldable next week? If you're ready to lay down some of that hard-earned cash, then these are the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals that we're expecting to crop up, based on previous launches and the current crop of cell phone deals on the market currently.

Note, as of writing, both these devices are technically unannounced but recent leaks have all but confirmed that we can fully expect both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be unveiled at next week's Samsung Unpacked event. Because of this, we're going to go ahead and tell you the kinds of deals you can expect on both devices as soon as they're officially made available for preorder.

As a quick overview, we're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to cost at least $1,799 (£1,649 / AU$2,499) and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 to set you back $999.99 (£999 / AU$1,499). Feature-wise, new chipsets and cameras are likely, as are slightly refined designs that could be slimmer than the previous models. For a full overview of the latest leaks and details on each device, head on over to our main hub pages for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 respectively.

As a side note, if you're fully on board the foldable train and super interested in these devices, you can actually reserve a device over at Samsung already. We'd highly recommend signing up as you'll not only get full access to the preorder deals once they go live but also $50 on the house (up to £150 off in the UK). Since there's no obligation to actually buy a device next week, it's a fantastic program in our books.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals in the US

Samsung

We're expecting Samsung to have trade-in rebates in the range of $700 to $900 off, based on previous cell phone deals from the official retailer this year. Where Samsung is amazing, in our opinion, is for customers looking to get an unlocked phone. It's traditionally always had the strongest promotions for non-carrier retailers at launch with some cool exclusive color and storage options. Maybe, just maybe, we may also see some freebies like a Galaxy Watch, a pair of buds, or a tablet being thrown in, although these are usually more common over the Black Friday period.

Verizon

We're usually big fans of Verizon deals at release. This carrier has a strong track record of consistently offering competitive trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 off, options for free tablets and smartwatches, and $200 gift cards for new customers at launch. None of these are super-special deals - in fact, they're usually offered on one or more devices at any one time of the year - but they could be absolutely fantastic value if you're eligible. As always, Verizon's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals at launch will almost certainly be tied to pricey unlimited data plans so factor those into your costs before you jump on board.

AT&T

AT&T will likely also offer trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the devices, which is the highest we've seen from the carrier. Generally speaking, AT&T tends to be a little more conservative with its freebies but the criteria for its trade-in rebates are often really generous, making it often a better choice than it seems. Unfortunately, it's almost certain that you'll also need a pricey unlimited data plan with AT&T, as with all the other major carriers.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals in the UK

Samsung

Samsung is usually the place to be in the UK if you're looking for great deals at launch on unlocked devices specifically. First up, the official retailer usually has exclusive colours and storage options that you likely won't find at other retailers. It also features one of the best trade-in programs out there, with maximum savings generally ranging in the £300 to £500 mark (based on the current savings on other Galaxy devices). There's also potential for freebies like Galaxy Buds and wireless chargers, although these preorder bonuses are usually found at other unlocked retailers too.