Reservations for the expected Samsung Galaxy S25 are live: here's how to get $50 credit with your preorder

Samsung fans take note - reservations are now officially open for the upcoming next generation of Galaxy devices - which are almost certainly the long-awaited Galaxy S25 series of flagships.

You can head on over to the official Samsung store right now and sign-up via email to get yourself a guaranteed spot when preorders go live, $50 of Samsung Store credit, and the chance to win $5,000 in a prize sweepstake.

The Samsung Unpacked event has always traditionally heralded the launch of the latest Galaxy flagships so we're almost certain that this is for the Galaxy S25. Coincidentally, Samsung held a similar reservation campaign almost exactly a year ago for the release of the Galaxy S24!

I always recommend our readers check out this reservation campaign as it doesn't require any commitment or cost other than simply putting down your email. If you don't like the look of these new devices once they're finally unveiled, then you can walk away, no questions asked. If you do preorder, however, then you'll get that extra bit of Samsung credit as a bonus, as well as any other preorder deals that Samsung offers.

It's a little too early to make solid predictions for preorder deals, but I highly expect Samsung will offer trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 and potentially free storage upgrades, too. Right now, all we have to go on is the teaser that says 'additional discounts of up to $1,250' - which I assume is the combination of a trade-in, a free storage upgrade, and this handy $50 bonus for spending on other Samsung goodies on-site.

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

What are the latest Galaxy S25 rumors?

Rumors of a 'Slim' and 'Note' model

Models may use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

The range will likely start at $799

Rumors abound about the upcoming Galaxy S25 launch. Firstly, the juiciest rumor of them all is that Samsung may be looking to shake up its traditional three-model line-up for the Galaxy range with some new additions. One rumor points to a wafer-thin 'Slim' model, while the other says that the Ultra may instead be dubbed 'Note' like the flagships of old. Hopefully, the Galaxy S25 Note will go down better than the infamous Note 7.

In terms of pricing, we expect Samsung to stick with the tried-and-true baseline of around $799 as an entry point. We really don't see the brand deviating much from this, but recent rumors have suggested possible price hikes due to various components increasing production costs.

For specs, we think it's likely that all the devices in the range will use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset since that's currently the highest-end processor from the brand, although there have been suggestions that only the more premium devices in the range will get it. Camera-wise, rumors have been all over the place, with conflicting reports of upgrades and hardware similar to those of the previous generation. Right now, it's too early to tell, but we expect Samsung to really double down on AI integration - which will likely mean new photography tricks.