Here's how much Samsung's cheaper foldable might end up costing

While we wait patiently for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 to arrive, there have been rumors that a more affordable Samsung foldable will be launching in 2024 – and we've just got a big hint about how much it's going to cost.

According to South Korean outlet Sisa Journal (via seasoned tipster @Tech_Reve), Samsung is aiming for a price point of under $800 (that's roughly £630 / AU$1,220) for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE, or whatever it ends up being called.

Head to our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review pages, and you'll see that those folding phones – launched in July, 2023 – start at $1,799.99 / £1,749 / AU$2,599 and $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649 respectively.

That's potentially a big discount then, especially over the Z Fold 5. We're assuming the report is talking about a book-style foldable rather than a flip foldable, though Sisa Journal isn't specific about the form factor.

Cost cutting

According to reports from Sisa Journal e, Samsung plans to launch an entry-level foldable targeting $800.This product is expected to have lower specifications than flagship products in terms of application processor, display, battery, etc., but the camera specifications are…March 18, 2024 See more

As per this latest report, Samsung is going to be cutting costs with the processor, display, and battery in the more affordable folding phone. The camera module, however, will apparently be on a par with the top-end foldables that Samsung makes.

Just days ago there was another report about this cheaper foldable, which claimed that S Pen support would be dropped as a way to further reduce the cost of the handset. That matches up with previous leaks too.

Thickening the plot even further are separate rumors of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, a super-premium version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6. It's possible that this will come with better camera specs, though it's not clear at this stage how it might differentiate itself.

Previous rumors put the price of this cheaper foldable at $400-$500, though perhaps that was an early goal that Samsung's now abandoned. Whatever is on the way, if Samsung follows last year's schedule and the leaks are to be believed, it'll launch in July.