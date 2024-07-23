Ending tonight: don't miss you chance to get up to $1,500 off a new Galaxy Z Fold 6

Folks, take note - today is the last day for Samsung's excellent opening preorder deal on its shiny new Galaxy Z Fold 6 flagship phone. If you want to get yourself a free storage upgrade, an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, and one year of Samsung Care Plus coverage on the house, then now's your last chance.

In total, these promotions add up to $1,500 in added value so they're not to be missed. We expect the trade-in rebate to stick around in some form after the device is officially released tomorrow but the storage upgrade will likely disappear if previous launches are anything to go by. In short, we could be waiting until Black Friday in November until similar quality deals are available on the new foldable devices.

Note that there are other Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 deals that are likely to expire tonight - namely from carriers like Verizon or AT&T - but right now we think the best deal overall is at Samsung. The official Samsung Store also offers exclusive colors and additional bundle deals for Samsung's other new devices, including the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds3.

Ending soon: Galaxy Z Fold 6 preorder deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: get up to $1,200 off with a trade, plus free memory upgrade at Samsung

Samsung's opening preorder deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the strongest promotions we've ever seen from the retailer. Not only are you getting a great bonus in the form of a free storage upgrade, but the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $1,200 is the highest yet on any phone. It's a good thing it's a great rebate too, as this new foldable device costs $100 more than its predecessor. Flip 6: up to $1,200 with trade, plus free storage upgrade

New features for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a brighter 2,600 nits display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a refreshed design that's noticeably lighter than the previous iteration. You'll also get access to a suite of innovative new AI features, including Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and live audio translation.

If you're looking for more information on this excellent device, then head on over to our recently published Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review for a full run-down.

Other Galaxy Z deals to consider today

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in, plus tablet and smartwatch for $0.99/mo at AT&T

Quite possibly the best big carrier preorder deal on the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, AT&T is also offering record-breaking trade-in rebates on the new foldable. Right now, the possible $1,100 discount here is actually the best on the entire AT&T site - and the carrier is also offering the option to bundle in a Galaxy Tab A9+ tablet and new Galaxy Watch 7 for just $0.99 each. Note, however, that you will need to pay for accessory cellular lines separately. Flip 6: free with an eligible trade trade, add tablet or watch for $0.99