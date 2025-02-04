Don't wait for the Samsung Galaxy S25 – the S24 Ultra just hit its lowest price ever

All eyes in the mobile world are currently focused on the Samsung Galaxy S25 range, but don’t lose sight of a bargain elsewhere – especially if it’s the outgoing top model. I’ve had my eyes on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra over the past month, waiting for an attractive price drop spurred by Samsung’s new handsets, and dear reader, I’m happy to report that it has finally happened – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been discounted by a whopping 28%.

Dropping down from its original price of AU$2,199 to the extremely attractive limited-time price of AU$1,601, Samsung is offering this deal through its eBay Australia store (but not its standard website, where the phone is currently sold at AU$1,999).

The standard price for this deal is AU$1,701, however, an eBay Plus membership will bring it down to AU$1,601. You can snatch up this further AU$100 discount by activating a 30-day free trial when you sign up for the service.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (256GB, Titanium Black): was AU$2,199 now AU$1,601 at eBay Save AU$598 We’ve previously seen the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra drop as low as AU$1,689, but this deal on eBay takes the cake. For this price, you get the standard storage offering and the black colourway, but note that this is a ‘box damaged’ phone – which means that the packaging has been damaged, but the phone itself is still brand new (though this price might not stick for long, as limited units are available). To get the full discount you’ll need to sign up to eBay Plus and use the code SAVEFEB, otherwise it’ll cost AU$1,701.

As someone who has used this phone constantly over the past year, this is a deal you should not miss. It’s exceptionally powerful and is fitted with some of the best cameras you can get on a smartphone – which is why it enjoyed the top spot on our best camera phones list over 2024. Those cameras include the epic 200MP wide camera, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto periscope. Those camera specs are almost identical to the ones boasted by the new Galaxy S25 Ultra, though that phone is fitted with a 50MP ultrawide lens.

In fact, the S24 Ultra actually sports one feature that the S25 Ultra ditched – the Bluetooth S Pen. With the S24 Ultra, you can trigger photos with the button on the stylus, perfect for taking group shots away from the phone. Samsung claims the feature didn’t get much use and that it was ditched because of this, but I found it particularly useful in my time with it.

In our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we loved the handset for its durable glass screen and its awesome titanium chassis, along with the performance and battery life offered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. That said, it might not be a good fit if you don’t like big and bulky phones, and we didn’t like that many of the awesome features introduced with the range are hidden in a maze of menus.

But still, if you’d like a phone that can pull off some of the best photos of any mobile device, while providing high-end all-round performance from apps to gaming, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a brilliant choice. At this price, it’s getting extremely close to the more affordable Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and is in my opinion a much better option.