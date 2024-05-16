Don't flip out: Samsung's latest foldables just hit new Aussie all-time low prices

Foldable phones are back in a big way and while we don't recommend slamming it shut like you used to in 1999, you'll be too busy enjoying the vibrant display and brilliant performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to even want to. With quite a bit of competition in 2024's foldable phone market, even from within its own ranks with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Fold 5 stands as the best foldable phone for a few reasons, but the biggest one is just raw power.

While its specs might pale in comparison to the newer Galaxy S24, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review we applauded its performance, even during high-impact activities like playing Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and 4K video editing without breaking a sweat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (512GB) | AU$2,799 AU$1,649 on Amazon (save AU$1,150) The world of modern foldable phones is an intriguing and expensive one, but it's not a great idea to go cheap when you're shopping for a smartphone that folds in half. With this insane deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the lowest price we've ever seen, you'll save more than AU$1,000 on the best foldable phone money can buy. Big, powerful and oh-so flipping pretty, if you're in the market for a phone – foldable or not – the Fold 5 is almost too good to be true at this price, especially for the 512GB model.

Almost as impressive as its power is its size. If you've been debating the need for a tablet when you already have a smartphone, the Fold 5 gives you the best of both worlds. Everytime you open up this bad boy's 7.6-inch display it feels like you're The Terminator sitting on his motorcycle while Bad to the Bone plays. And don't worry, Samsung hasn't sacrificed the camera for power either – with a trio of rear 12MP, 50MP and 10MP lenses designed for all kinds of photos, all your photography needs are taken care of.

Thin, powerful and comfortable in hand and the pocket – both in terms of storing it and buying it right now for just AU$1,649 for 512GB of storage – there has never been a better time to grab the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

If you're looking for something a little easier to handle for both your hand and wallet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also seeing significant discounts over at Kogan. One of the best clamshell-style foldable phones on the market, the Flip 5 sports a functional cover display, much-improved battery life and the best performance we've encountered in a clamshell.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB; Cream) | AU$1,649 AU$949 at Kogan (save AU$700) If you've been waiting for a deal before jumping on Samsung's more affordable foldable phone, stop looking, because it's unlikely to get better than this. If you want a powerful flip phone, but aren't prepared to handle the sheer size or price tag of the Fold 5, the Flip 5 was literally made for you. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we said that you should buy this if you're looking for a powerful, durable and versatile flip phone, however the price was prohibitive. With this deal, that's no longer the case – leaving you with just the fantastic foldable phone that now costs under a grand. And hey, Kogan First members get an extra AU$20 off.

These are some of the best prices we’ve seen on both of Samsung’s current foldables and, if the rumours on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and the Galaxy Flip 6 weren’t enough, this is a good indication the next-generation of foldables is incoming soon. The latest flagship handsets, however, always cost a pretty penny on release, so if you aren’t too fussed about waiting for the sixth iteration of Samsung foldables, the Fold 5 and the Flip 5 will serve you well for a while yet.