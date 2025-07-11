If you're going on holiday, then there's no better accessory for tech fans than a portable charger, and thanks to the last hurrah of Prime Day, you can buy the Anker PowerCore 10K at Amazon for £12.99 (was £17.99) - that’s the lowest price ever.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon

Not only is that a great price, but you also get a portable power bank that'll juice up a mix of devices thanks to its 10,000mAh capacity. Expect to get a good amount of phone and tablet charges out of that bank of power. Plus, with USB-C and compact size, it's easy to use and easy to carry. Just move quickly as Prime Day come to a close today.

Not in the UK? Click here to jump down to Anker PowerCore deals in your region.

Today’s best portable charger deal

Anker PowerCore 10K: was £17.99 now £12.99 at Amazon Toss the Anker PowerCore 10K into your bag and then simply connect your phone or tablet to it anytime you need charge. Its 10,000mAh capacity is perfect for charging your phone up to two times before needing charging itself. It’s airline friendly and it can handle drops of up to 3.3 feet without a hitch.

The Anker PowerCore 10K is also great for frequent flyers who might be hopping aboard a lot and in the chaos of life might not leave home with a fully charged phone or laptop.

I basically don't travel without a power bank these days, and even on big days out in my home country it's a very handy device to have. Plus when a friend asks if you have a charger you'll be heralded as a bit of a hero.

In fact, I've literally just checked my power bank and realised it's a Anker PowerCore models, so I can fully vouch for how good these Anker power banks are.

So in short, just go and buy this one as I think at £12.99 is a bargain for how handy a device it is.

More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals