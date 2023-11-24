Frequent flyer? Never lose your luggage with these Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

Look, I’m no fortune teller, but next time you fancy placing a bet on the weekend’s football, drop me a line. Last week, I warned that Amazon’s early Black Friday Apple AirTag deals would improve further on Black Friday proper. And, well, I was right.
Previously, Amazon had the four-pack of Apple’s pocket-sized object trackers at $86.88 (down from $99) in the US, and £99 (down from £119) in the UK. Now, Apple AirTags have been discounted even further, to $79.99 in the US and £95 in the UK.
The single-pack has dropped further in price, too, but only in the US. Rather than $27 (down from $29), one AirTag is now $23.99 – that’s the lowest Amazon price for over a month. In the UK, the single-pack AirTag remains at £29, which is still a welcome decrease on its £35 RRP.
Best Black Friday Apple AirTag deals
Apple AirTag (single)
US: was
$29 now $23.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£35 now £29 at Amazon
In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet or suitcase, and Amazon has discounted the single-pack for Black Friday.
Apple AirTags (four-pack)
US: was
$99 now $79.99 at Amazon
UK: was
£119 now £95 at Amazon
If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also discounted the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK. Both prices are the lowest we've seen this Black Friday season, so we don't think they'll be improved much (if at all) over the coming days.
Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!
More Black Friday deals (US)
- Amazon: Black Friday deals LIVE - TVs, AirPods, & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lenovo: 76% off laptops, desktops & printers
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
More Black Friday deals (UK)
- Amazon: up to 65% off Echo, Apple, TVs + more
- AO: up to 40% off appliances, TVs and tech
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, tools and tech
- Boots: up to 40% off 1,000s of beauty products
- Currys: up to 40% off TVs, appliances and laptops
- eBay: up to 60% off refurbished Ninja, Dyson + Apple tech
- Ebuyer: up to 45% off laptops and PC components
- EE: up to £600 off phones, TVs and games consoles
- Emma: up to 65% off mattresses, frames and pillows
- John Lewis: up to 40% off tech, homewares and clothing
- Jessops: up to £550 off Sony, Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm
- Ninja: up to 25% off air fryers and cookware
- O2: up to £600 off iPhone, Samsung and Google
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and appliances
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Simba: up to 55% off mattresses
- Superdrug: 60% off beauty, fragrances and makeup
- Toolstation: up to 30% off smart home, tools and DIY
- Very: save on tech, decor, appliances and furniture
- Vodafone: six months half-price SIMs from £11.50
- See all of TechRadar's Black Friday coverage
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Axel is a London-based Senior Staff Writer at TechRadar, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest movies as part of the site's daily news output. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.