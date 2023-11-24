Frequent flyer? Never lose your luggage with these Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

Look, I’m no fortune teller, but next time you fancy placing a bet on the weekend’s football, drop me a line. Last week, I warned that Amazon’s early Black Friday Apple AirTag deals would improve further on Black Friday proper. And, well, I was right.

Previously, Amazon had the four-pack of Apple’s pocket-sized object trackers at $86.88 (down from $99) in the US, and £99 (down from £119) in the UK. Now, Apple AirTags have been discounted even further, to $79.99 in the US and £95 in the UK.

The single-pack has dropped further in price, too, but only in the US. Rather than $27 (down from $29), one AirTag is now $23.99 – that’s the lowest Amazon price for over a month. In the UK, the single-pack AirTag remains at £29, which is still a welcome decrease on its £35 RRP.

Best Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

Apple AirTag (single)

US: was $29 now $23.99 at Amazon

UK: was £35 now £29 at Amazon

In today’s mile-a-minute world, it can be easy to lose track of the small things – and I mean that literally, as well as metaphorically. Apple’s AirTags are a great way to keep tabs on the whereabouts of your seemingly anthropomorphic keys, wallet or suitcase, and Amazon has discounted the single-pack for Black Friday.

Apple AirTags (four-pack)

US: was $99 now $79.99 at Amazon

UK: was £119 now £95 at Amazon

If you're partial to losing multiple important things at any one time (and let's face it, who isn't?), Amazon has also discounted the Apple AirTags four-pack in both the US and UK. Both prices are the lowest we've seen this Black Friday season, so we don't think they'll be improved much (if at all) over the coming days.

