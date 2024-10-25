OnePlus is embracing Android 15, but not in the way we expected

OnePlus has released Android 15 to a selection of its devices, though not quite in the way we expected.

The company had previously suggested a launch date of October 24 for its Android 15-powered OxygenOS 15 wrapper.

However, the official announcement event on October 24 confirmed that users would get their first chance to upgrade through an open beta program rather than a wider stable release.

As Android Authority reports, The OnePlus 12 and 12R will be the first phones to receive a beta version of OxygenOS 15 on October 30. The OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 will receive the update in November, with other models following from December through till February.

It seems the oldest devices to receive the update (in beta) will be the OnePlus 10 series, first launched in 2022. Feedback from these betas will then be used to confirm stable release dates.

OxygenOS 15 new features

Surprisingly staggered release aside, OxygenOS 15 brings many new features to OnePlus phones, mainly focused on speeding up the user experience and implementing AI.

The update includes a new selection of AI tools for both photography and productivity, which could lead the OnePlus 12 or rumored OnePlus 13 to join our list of the best AI phones.

AI Detail Boost sharpens and refines distant or blurry subjects, AI Unblur removes blurriness, and AI Reflection Eraser removes reflections on both glass and other surfaces. AI photo features are handled in the cloud, meaning the image must leave your device to be processed.

New productivity AI is powered by Google Gemini and includes AI Notes, with summarisation and transcription abilities, and AI writing tools. Circle to Search also comes to OnePlus phones with this update.

The AI Reply feature analyse on-screen content and write replies when messaging, with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Snapchat named as compatible apps.

Furthermore, the new Intelligent Search feature can trawl files, apps, and settings, to answer general queries.

OxygenOS 15 also enables parallel processing for animations, which OnePlus says improves the smoothness of the user experience. In this case, parallel processing means that you don’t have to finish one animation to begin another, which should make the phone feel snappier.

The app icons, quick control shelf, and other UI elements have been given a slight refresh, with a more rounded aesthetic, and you can now cut out elements of a photo to use with adaptive lock screen frames.

Additional features include Theft Detection, which uses gyroscopic and routine-monitoring data to lock down your phone if it thinks its been stolen, and a reduced install size freeing up several gigabytes of useable storage space.

If you’re after a complete overview of OxygenOS 15, the full presentation can be viewed on OnePlus’ website – and for the latest updates, be sure to keep up with our OnePlus coverage and Android coverage.