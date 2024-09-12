Lyca Mobile's new deal offers six months of unlimited data for just $12.25/mo

The prepaid carrier Lyca Mobile has just launched a brand new promotion for new customers - one that offers six months of service on its Unlimited Plus plan for just $12.25 per month.

That's six months of unlimited data, 10GB mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk and text to over 100 countries for well under half the usual price. The Unlimited Plus plan also comes with 40GB of super-speedy 5G data, too, which is up there with one of the best allowances for prepaid plans right now.

As an overview, Lyca Mobile is a prepaid carrier that operates on the wider T-Mobile network so most areas are well covered in terms of 5G. Plans start at $98 for a whole year of the entry-level 500MB plan but the Unlimited Plus plan featured in this deal usually comes in at $420, which makes today's promo a great way to try it before you commit.

Lyca Mobile new customer promotion

Lyca Mobile: six months of unlimited data for $12.25/mo

Lyca Mobile's new promotion offers new customers a chance to try out its excellent Unlimited Plus plan for six months for just $12.25 per month – a total saving of well over $200. In short, this is a great offer to check out if you're looking for a cheap MVNO alternative to the likes of T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon. Included in the Unlimited Plus plan is 40GB of 5G data, 10GB of high-speed mobile hotspot allowance, and unlimited talk and text to over 100 countries internationally.

Lyca Mobile isn't a carrier that I've traditionally featured in my guides to the best prepaid plans and cheap cell phone plans but deals like this make them a real contender in my books.

One of the things I like about Lyca Mobile is how clearly everything is laid out on their website. There's a good level of transparency regarding how much 5G data you get. A lot of prepaid carriers like to say all their plans are unlimited, which is technically true, but only feature a strict limit of 5G data. The Lyca Mobile 'Unlimited Plus' plan clearly states upfront that you get 40GB of data, which is a decent amount.

Overall, Lyca Mobile is competitive with other MVNOs operating on the T-Mobile network like Mint Mobile or Boost Mobile. As with other prepaid plans, you'll get the most value out of Lyca Mobile if you pay for a full year of service upfront so it pays to be in it for the long haul. Luckily, today's deal will let you try out Lyca cheaply for a whole six months before you commit.