The latest iPhone 15 Pro leak reveals its new, lighter weight

One of the changes expected for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) this year is a switch to a titanium chassis – and we now have an idea of how much lighter that's going to make these two phones, compared with their predecessors.

According to tipster @Tech_Reve (via Notebookcheck), the choice to replace the stainless steel frame found on previous iPhones with the stronger and lighter titanium will indeed shave a few grams off the Pro models – though the differences aren't huge.

The iPhone 15 Pro is apparently going to weigh in at 191 grams, compared to the 206 grams of the iPhone 14 Pro. We're expecting the new phone to have the same dimensions as the old one though, and stick with the same screen size of 6.1 inches.

Moving on to the iPhone 15 Pro Max – and we're still not sure of that name – the prediction here is a weight of 221 grams, a reduction from 240 grams for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Again, the dimensions and screen size (6.7 inches) should stay the same.

Lighter and pricier

There have been grumblings about the relative heaviness of the larger Pro iPhone in recent years, and if the upcoming model manages to be lighter as well as stronger, then Apple might be able to convince a few more people to invest in it.

The trade-off is going to be the price, because titanium costs more. We've heard rumors of a $100 jump in how much you'll have to pay for the Pro and Pro Max models this year (with a rough currency conversion, that's £79 / AU$156 extra).

One of the biggest unknowns at the moment is whether or not the iPhone 15 Pro Max will actually be called the iPhone 15 Ultra. The leaks and rumors we've heard so far have swung both ways on this, so we're not sure what Apple is going to do.

This particular leak goes with the iPhone 15 Pro Max name, so we've stuck with that here. Namings, weights, and everything else should all be revealed next month, with an Apple event now expected to be scheduled for September 12 or 13.