Samsung just provided another enticing clue about the foldable iPhone

If you’ve been waiting for Apple to launch a foldable iPhone, some good news might be on the horizon. According to one report, a key iPhone supplier is ramping up its work on folding devices, and it’s all specifically for Apple.

The report comes from Korean outlet The Elec, which claims that Samsung Display “has strengthened its existing teams that work on future displays.” That’s important because Samsung Display provides almost the entire supply of screens that make it into Apple’s iPhones.

But this isn’t just Samsung Display increasing its capacity for some unknown customer – The Elec is certain that it’s specifically for Apple. As the report notes: “The A Business Team, which handles demand from Cupertino, had its foldable capacity strengthened… Specifically, the team will now also develop foldable products and panels.” Apple’s headquarters are located in Cupertino, California.

That could mean Samsung Display has received the instruction from Apple to start getting things ready for a foldable iPhone, which itself might suggest a launch is not too far off. That said, there are reasons to temper our expectations for the time being.

Doubts emerge

(Image credit: Ran Avni)

There have been persistent rumors over the years that Apple is experimenting with a folding iPhone, as well as with a foldable 20-inch iPad. That’s something else The Elec’s report touches on, and it alleges that “Samsung Display and compatriot LG Display are also developing foldable 20-inch panels aimed at Apple.”

However, before we get too excited, there’s no guarantee that a foldable iPhone is actually on the way. As The Elec put it, “Apple has yet to launch its own foldable smartphones. It is also unclear whether it ever will.”

There could be a good reason for that. Apple’s desire is not to be first, but rather to be the best, so it is quite happy to wait until it thinks it has got something right rather than rush to market with a half-baked product. Given the problems foldable devices have experienced over the years, from fragile displays to exorbitant prices, it’s no surprise we haven’t seen a foldable iPhone yet.

Perhaps that will soon change, if The Elec’s report does indeed mean that production is winding up. But given the way Apple works, it makes sense not to get overly excited just yet.