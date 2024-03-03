Is this the iPhone deal of the year? The iPhone 15 Pro is $700 off at Verizon - without the usual trade-in

If you've been eying up the iPhone 15 Pro at Verizon but have been put off by the annoying trade-in criteria needed for a discount, then we've got good news - you can now get a discount of up to $630 on this device outright.

Is it the biggest saving in the world? No - not when compared to the $1,000 off you can get with a trade-in, but it is a decent option if you don't have a decent device ready to hand over. Note, however, that you'll still need a new line on the Unlimited Ultimate plan to be eligible for this deal.

As a side bonus, all customers at Verizon can also throw in a free iPad 9th gen and Apple Watch SE right now - two freebies that add up to over $700 in value by themselves. As with other Verizon deals this week, though, you'll also need to pay for cellular lines for your devices here - which, in this case, is paid separately from your phone line.

If you're aiming for the maximum possible discounts on your new phone, note that the extremely generous trade-in criteria from before still apply to the iPhone 15 Pro. Right now, new lines can get up to $1,000 off with a trade, whereas upgraders can get $830 off - both of which are absolutely fantastic discounts. We'd still recommend this as the best overall way to get a discount on a phone - but Verizon's other new deal is still a great option if you don't want that trade.

New iPhone 15 Pro deals at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $630 off with a new line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon's latest deal on the iPhone 15 Pro offers a brand new way to save on this stunning flagship. Right now, no trade-ins are needed to get a sweet $630 discount on the device - just a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan. In addition, you can also throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch as a side bonus (although cellular lines are paid separately). Note, if this particular deal doesn't take your fancy, then you can still get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in right now.

More iPhone 15 deals to check out this week

Apple iPhone 15: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at AT&T

AT&T is offering superb trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on the Pro models and up to $800 off the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus - all a match for the best rebates we've seen from the carrier. In addition, these rebates are available to both new and existing customers looking to upgrade, which makes it a flexible all-around choice if AT&T is your carrier of choice. Note, however, that you will still need that pricey 36-month unlimited data plan to be eligible for this particular saving. See this deal on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple iPhone 15: device plus unlimited plan for $60/mo at Boost Infinite

Boost Mobile's current iPhone 15 deal is a superb option if you're looking for a cost-effective, all-inclusive unlimited plan. The brand's Infinite Access program allows you to bundle in a device alongside an unlimited line for just $60 per month - a price that's cheaper than some plans alone at certain carriers. Not only do you get a great price for this combo here, but signing up for the Infinite Access plan also entitles you to a free upgrade when the next generation of devices drops.

