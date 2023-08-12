iPhone 15 models: what iPhone 15 models will there be?

The launch of the various iPhone 15 models is fast approaching, with September being the most likely month, and more specifically September 12 or 13 being the rumored iPhone 15 release date. But what exactly can you expect on that day?

Apple launches multiple iPhone models each year, so we’re sure to see more than just the iPhone 15 itself. In fact, we’re expecting four different handsets in the iPhone 15 line, specifically the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max – though there’s also been some talk of an iPhone 15 Ultra.

Below, you’ll find key details of all four expected iPhone 15 models, along with what the deal is with the less-likely iPhone 15 Ultra.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 could look a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 15 will be the standard, basic model in the series, and it’s the one that we’re most confident we’ll see, since it would be very odd for Apple to launch the iPhone 15 series without a phone called the 'iPhone 15'. Though this isn’t a completely unheard of practice over in Android land.

In any case, based on the leaks we’ve seen so far, the iPhone 15 will probably be quite an upgrade over the iPhone 14, with a Dynamic Island in place of a notch, a new 48MP main camera in place of its predecessor’s 12MP one, a USB-C port rather than a Lightning port, a bigger 3,877mAh battery, and a more powerful A16 Bionic chipset (currently found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max).

It might also look different, with iPhone 15 design rumors pointing to iPhone 11-style curved edges, and a matte rear glass panel that’s similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s.

In other ways, though, it could be quite similar to the iPhone 14, with a 6.1-inch 60Hz screen, the same 12MP ultra-wide and selfie cameras, and the same amounts of RAM and storage, at 6GB and up to 512GB, respectively.

One thing we’re not yet at all sure of is the iPhone 15 price, with some sources suggesting it will be more expensive than the iPhone 14, and others thinking it will remain the same.

iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus is likely to have a Dynamic Island too (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

We’re also expecting to see an iPhone 15 Plus, which would be a successor to the iPhone 14 Plus. In other words then, this would be an iPhone 15 with a bigger screen – one that’s likely to be 6.7 inches, just like the current Plus model.

This will probably have the same major upgrades as the standard iPhone 15 – namely a Dynamic Island, a USB-C port, a 48MP main camera, an A16 Bionic chipset, and a larger battery, in this case reportedly a 4,912mAh cell.

The main possible disappointment with this iPhone 15 model is that little to nothing will probably be changing with the screen, which means an increasingly dated 60Hz refresh rate is likely.

We also probably won’t see major changes to any other specs or features not mentioned above, though – as with the standard iPhone 15 – the design might get a slight refresh; with curvier edges and a matte back both rumored for the iPhone 15 Plus.

We’re also similarly unclear on whether the iPhone 15 Plus will cost more than its predecessor or not, with evidence pointing in both directions.

iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPhone 15 Pro is set to be one of the more premium iPhone 15 models, and will likely serve as a higher-end alternative to the standard iPhone 15.

From what we’ve heard so far, the main upgrades we’ll probably see, compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, include a USB-C port, a customizable Action Button in place of a mute switch, a titanium frame, thinner bezels, a new A17 Bionic chipset, and a bigger 3,650mAh battery.

It might also have more RAM at 8GB, and there’s a chance one of the camera sensors will be changing, though the basic setup (with a 48MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 12MP telephoto, and a 12MP selfie camera) will likely remain the same.

We’re also expecting a return of the iPhone 14 Pro’s 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED screen, but that’s no bad thing as this is an excellent display.

If the leaks pan out then the iPhone 15 Pro could be a substantial upgrade overall, but these changes might come with a price increase too.

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Of the four iPhone 15 models that we largely expect to see, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the one we’re least sure about – not because we don’t expect a bigger take on the iPhone 15 Pro, but because there’s an outside chance it will instead be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, more on which you'll find below.

But the iPhone 15 Pro Max seems the most likely name from what we’re hearing, and this phone could essentially be a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro.

In which case, the main rumored upgrades include a new A17 Bionic chipset, a titanium frame, tiny bezels, an Action Button rather than a mute switch, a USB-C port, and a battery boost, taking it up to 4,852mAh.

As with the iPhone 15 Pro, we might also see the iPhone 15 Pro Max get 8GB of RAM, rather than the 6GB of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

However, we might see the iPhone 15 Pro Max get more camera changes than the iPhone 15 Pro, with some sources suggesting it could have a periscope camera, for longer range optical zoom – an iPhone first.

Whether this pans out or not, leaks suggest the iPhone 15 Pro Max will probably be more expensive than its predecessor. Exactly how much more is uncertain, but suffice to say, this phone will cost a lot.

What about the iPhone 15 Ultra?

If Apple launches an Ultra then we might not see another Pro Max (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Some early leaks suggested that instead of an iPhone 15 Pro Max we’d get an iPhone 15 Ultra, with this name being chosen to mark it out as an upgrade over the iPhone 15 Pro in more than just screen size.

If Apple’s top phone this year really does have a periscope camera and the iPhone 15 Pro doesn’t, then the change in name could make some sense, but more recently most sources have suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro Max name will be retained – though with the possibility that we’ll see an iPhone 16 Ultra next year.

Not everyone is in agreement though, with leaker Max Weinbach saying as recently as August that he expects Apple to use the Ultra name this year. So we can’t rule an iPhone 15 Ultra out completely, but we doubt we’ll see one.