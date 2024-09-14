Get the iPhone 16 Pro for free at AT&T with an eligible trade-in

Now that the day is finally here, there are some great iPhone 16 preorder deals around. That includes being able to buy the iPhone 16 Pro at AT&T for up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. All you need to do to save so much is to commit to an unlimited plan which starts at $75.99 and to have a new enough phone to get the full discount.

Phones eligible in the offer are typically high-end devices such as the Apple iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 range. However, the extra trade-in credit also extends to the iPhone 14 and even older models like the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, where offers of up to $830 trade-in credit are up for grabs, so there are a lot of savings to be made here.

The minimum saving is $180 trade-in value but the phone involved has to be pretty old to go that low, so count on gaining more for most phones.

For all these discounts, you need to sign up for an unlimited voice and data plan starting at $75.99 per month. Also, the trade-in credit is received over 36 monthly credits rather than in one lump sum.

Today's best iPhone 16 Pro deal

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: up to $1,000 off at AT&T with eligible trade-in

The Apple iPhone 16 is sure to be a big hit with Apple fans and anyone seeking a new phone. It offers new colors, along with a Camera Control button to make it stand out from previous models. Its new A18 chip also means it’s more powerful than before and more ‘Pro’ like in terms of performance. You can now get the device for free with an eligible trade-in and on a Unlimited plan with AT&T.

In our hands-on time with the iPhone 16, we really appreciated the addition of an Action Button. Sitting above the volume rocker, it can be customized to do all sorts from unlocking your car to playing music or turning on your flashlight.

There’s also a Camera Control button for easily taking snaps without pressing too many buttons, which is an instant selling point for many users. It's all about ease of use here as has been the case with most iPhones. It looks good while offering all the key features you could need.

Elsewhere, it’s a lot more like an iPhone 15 but a refined version so it’s sure to end up in our ranking of the best iPhones soon enough.

If you’re not sure if you need the latest iPhone, there are other iPhone deals around which should appeal. That’s alongside many other phone deals if a different brand seems more tempting.