Even I'm impressed with Verizon's iPhone 15 Pro deal - here's how to get it for free

On the surface, Verizon's opening trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off on the iPhone 15 Pro isn't anything new. We've seen the carrier consistently offer such rebates before on flagship devices.

However, there is an excellent little bonus caveat with the carrier's trade-in rebate this weekend, making it one of the strongest iPhone 15 preorder promotions. For a limited time, you can hand over any iPhone in any condition and be eligible for maximum savings.

That means, in theory, you should be able to hand over that old clunker and get a shiny new iPhone 15 Pro - one of the best iPhones available today - for free. The only stipulation is that you need to get your 15 Pro alongside a new line on an unlimited data line. This might make this one tricky to navigate if you're already a Verizon customer and aren't due for an upgrade. Still, this is the best iPhone 15 deal available regarding outright value and upgraders can still get a good trade-in rebate of up to $830 this weekend.

Thinking about upgrading? The iPhone 15 Pro is shaping into a fantastic flagship device that's likely well worth the money. While we haven't posted our definitive opinion yet, you can check out our hands-on iPhone 15 Pro review for an initial impression.

In a nutshell, Apple's upgrades to the iPhone 15 Pro are well thought out and executed, with nearly every aspect of the device being improved. On the outside, you've got nicely softened corners on the back and a gorgeous titanium chassis that cuts down on the device's weight. Inside, you've got several improvements to the chipset and camera system that offer a good jump up from the previous model if Apple's marketing is to be believed.

Other additions include the new 'Action Button' on the side, a button that replaces the old mute function, and one that can be mapped to all your favorite apps. The iPhone 15 Pro will also benefit greatly from the inclusion of a USB-C port, which supports USB 3.0 data transfer and charging speeds - and standardizes the iPhone's ports with nearly every other charger, finally.

