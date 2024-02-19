Epic Presidents' Day deal: get the iPhone 15 for free at Verizon with no trade needed

The annual Presidents' Day sales are usually known for their discounts on home items, but there are some fantastic deals on tech right now - take Verizon's current promotion on the iPhone 15, for example.

Right now, you can pick up the latest Apple flagship for free alongside a new unlimited data plan - easily the best carrier deal yet for the device. Previously, you needed to trade in a device to be eligible for a free iPhone 15, so this particular promotion has a much, much lower barrier to entry.

Alongside a free phone, customers at Verizon can also bundle in an Apple iPad 10.2 and Apple Watch SE right now, two freebies that equate to over $600 in value by themselves. There is a slight caveat here, however, in that additional device lines are paid separately from your main phone line, so you'll have to pay extra to connect your devices to the cellular plan.

Still, this might just be the strongest set of iPhone 15 deals yet from Verizon. Right now, it's easily the strongest carrier promotion and one that's perfect if you were thinking about making the switch but didn't have an eligible device ready to trade in.

iPhone 15 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 15: free with an unlimited data plan, plus save $280 on an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

No trade-in needed: For the first time you can get the iPhone 15 for free over at Verizon without that pesky trade-in rebate. Simply pick up a device alongside a new line on an eligible unlimited data plan and you'll get this brand-new flagship on the house at Big Red. You can also get a $280 saving on an iPad and bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month, although note that additional cellular lines are required and paid separately.

