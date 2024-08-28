Hurry! Google's impressive Pixel 7 Pro drops to under £400 at Currys

The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released in 2022, and despite being superseded by two newer models, it is still one of the best Android phones. Thanks to a whopping £450 discount, you can now get the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Currys for a record-low price of £399 (was £849). But you'll want to act fast to snag this bargain as it won't be available for long.

Sure, it's an older device now, but when we originally tried it, we thought the Pixel 7 Pro was a "brilliant phone at everything it does". You can read more about that in our Google Pixel 7 Pro review. Not many phones are awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars so the Pixel 7 Pro is clearly doing something right and it's hard to find a device with this much power and performance for so little cost.

Today’s best Google Pixel 7 Pro deal

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was £849 now £399 at Currys

The Pixel phones are the best Google has ever created and they are much loved by many Android fans. This Google Pixel 7 Pro oozes a beautiful design, a high-resolution camera, and the latest Android interface to keep you all up to date. At under £400, it's hard to find a more capable phone at this price. This deal is for the 128GB model in either Black or Silver Grey.

The star of the show of the Pixel 7 Pro is undoubtedly the camera. All of the lenses, including the telephoto option, take amazing photos that stand up well against the best that Apple and Samsung are offering.

Both the Macro Focus and Super Zoom lenses are powered by the Tensor G2 which ensures fantastic performance. The resolutions are 50MP for the main camera, 48MP 5x for the zoom, and 12MP for ultra-wide macro.

We also love the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that has a "sharper pixel density than competitors," according to our review. Gamers will also love the 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive experience.

Not everyone can afford this sort of mobile phone, which is why we've curated a list of all the best cheap phones. We also have a range of best Android phones and best iPhones to cover all the bases.