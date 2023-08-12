Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to lowest-ever price at Amazon with a surprise discount
If you're looking for a decent Android flagship on a relatively reasonable budget, a fantastic choice right now is the Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon.
The retailer has just discounted the device to $699 (was $899) this week - the lowest price and one that beats the previous record by a whole $40.
While it's still not a super cheap cell phone deal by any stretch of the imagination, paying $699 for an unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro is more than a fair deal in our books. Not only does the device have a superb 120Hz display, but the camera is still up there with the very best you'll find on a smartphone, thanks to AI wizardry like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.
Inside, the Pixel 7 Pro also features the latest Tensor 2 chip, which is the latest own-brand processor from the brand. It's not quite as powerful as the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that's featured in the latest Galaxy S23 devices from Samsung, but it's plenty powerful enough to zip through all the daily tasks and provide great gaming performance.
Plus, with this Amazon deal, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is actually the same price as the standard Samsung Galaxy S23. Some may prefer to go for the smaller device here, but going with the Pixel 7 Pro ensures you get a hefty 6.7-inch display versus the S23's 6.1 inches. The closest thing size-wise to the Pixel 7 Pro is the Galaxy S23 Plus, which is currently $100 more expensive at Amazon.
A full $200 price cut brings the excellent Google Pixel 7 Pro down to its lowest-ever unlocked price at Amazon. With an excellent 120Hz display, Tensor 2 chipset, and superb camera system, the Pixel 7 Pro is a fantastic Android flagship at this price and a great alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23. Check out our Google Pixel 7 Pro review for a full run-down of why we awarded this phone four and a half stars out of five.
