Google has quietly launched a new display technology with the Pixel 9 series

You'll see from our full Google Pixel 9 review that we're mostly very impressed with Google's flagship phone, but we're still discovering new features that the handset has to offer – including Adaptive Touch technology on the display.

As spotted by Android Authority, if you dive into the Display section of Settings, there's a new adaptive touch entry in the Touch sensitivity menu. When the feature is enabled, the touchscreen sensitivity "will automatically adjust to your environment, activities and screen protector" according to the official blurb.

And that pretty much sums it up: Adaptive Touch makes it easier to use the display if you've got wet fingers, or if there's a screen protector on top, or if you're wearing gloves for example. It looks like the feature is enabled by default on the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

All the way back in March there was a rumor that Adaptive Touch was on the way for the Pixel 9 handsets, because of code hidden away in a beta version of Android 14. Now it appears that the code is live and enabled.

More to follow

The Pixel 9 Pro (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Google hasn't said anything officially about Adaptive Touch, but that's perhaps not surprising: it had an awful lot of information to pack into its Made by Google 2024 event a couple of weeks ago, where the Pixel 9 range was unveiled.

It would seem that the feature requires hardware support of some kind, as there's no sign of Adaptive Touch on the older Google Pixel 8 phones. If this is something you think you're going to find useful, then you'll have to consider upgrading to the 2024 phones – the Pixel 9 starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,349.

This isn't the first discovery of an unannounced feature on these devices either. We previously noticed that the Pixel 9 phones have improved the upgrade process (something Google has now commented on), and the new Pixel 9 Pro Fold also comes with an important upgrade in terms of hardware security.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While these improvements weren't announced formally at the Pixel 9 launch, they add to the appeal of the phones – and of course Google has spent plenty of time talking about other new features, including a bunch of AI tricks.