Forget the Galaxy S24 - Google Pixel 8 devices are Black Friday cheap on Amazon
Get up to $200 / £150 off a Google flagship
It's a fantastic time to be an Android fan this week - namely because both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are at record-low prices with up to $200 off at Amazon.
The retailer is currently offering the Pixel 8 for $549 (was $699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for just $799 (was $999), both fantastic prices for an unlocked device. Even those in the UK can treat themselves to a Pixel 8 for £554.99 (was £699) right now, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for an unlocked device in this territory.
Collectively, these are some of the best Google Pixel 8 deals we've seen since launch, which might not be entirely coincidental with the likely launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders next week. Even though Google's flagship devices are likely to receive stiff competition from Samsung's next generation of smartphones extremely soon, we'd still say they're a fantastic buy - especially at these prices, which are likely going to be much lower than Samsung's devices at launch.
Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals
Google Pixel 8 Pro: was
$999 now $799 at Amazon
Google's best Pixel phone is a whopping $200 off at Amazon this week - just $10 more expensive than the record-low that we saw over Black Friday back in November. Overall, this is a great device to snag at this price, thanks to its excellent cameras and class-leading AI features. Not only that, but Google has promised to support this phone for seven years, so it should have plenty of updates down the line.
Google Pixel 8: was
$699 now $549 at Amazon
If you'd prefer to opt for the standard Google Pixel 8, then you'll find this excellent device on sale for a record-low price at Amazon today. Today's $150 discount at the retailer brings the Pixel 8 right down to its Black Friday price again - giving you a superb New Year's option if you missed picking up the device back in November.
Google Pixel 8: was
£699 now £554.99 at Amazon UK
Over in the UK, you can pick up the standard Google Pixel 8 for its lowest ever price with a discount that exceeds the one that we saw over Black Friday by a whole £50. If you've been looking for a cheaper unlocked device, then this is your opportunity - although today's discount only applies to the Black color, unfortunately.
Which device should you buy?
Weight: 187g
Dimensions: 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm
Screen size: 6.2-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: Tensor G3
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB
Battery: 4,575mAh
Rear camera: 50MP+12MP
Front camera: 10.5MP
The standard Pixel 8 features most of the core features of the Pixel 8 Pro, namely a 50MP camera, Tensor G3 chipset, and 120Hz display. It does, however, lack the telephoto zoom on its camera, so you may want to upgrade if you're looking for a more versatile camera. The display and battery are also not quite as good as on the Pro model.
For
- New Tensor chip
- Refreshed design
- AI camera tricks
Against
- Design changes are minor
- Minimal camera upgrades
Weight: 213g
Dimensions: 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm
Screen size: 6.7-inch
Resolution: 1344 x 2992
CPU: Tensor G3
RAM: 12GB
Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
Battery: 5,050mAh
Rear camera: 50MP+48MP+48MP
Front camera: 10.5MP
The Pixel 8 Pro is a lot pricier than the standard Pixel 8, but it's a worthwhile upgrade if you want the best possible camera and display for your phone - arguably the two most important specs on a phone. Otherwise, you'll find the same chipset and overall design as on the standard Pixel 8.
For
- Great new cameras
- Better battery life
- A very bright screen
Against
- More expensive than before
- Less powerful than rivals
