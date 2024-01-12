Forget the Galaxy S24 - Google Pixel 8 devices are Black Friday cheap on Amazon

It's a fantastic time to be an Android fan this week - namely because both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are at record-low prices with up to $200 off at Amazon.

The retailer is currently offering the Pixel 8 for $549 (was $699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for just $799 (was $999), both fantastic prices for an unlocked device. Even those in the UK can treat themselves to a Pixel 8 for £554.99 (was £699) right now, which is the lowest price we've ever seen for an unlocked device in this territory.

Collectively, these are some of the best Google Pixel 8 deals we've seen since launch, which might not be entirely coincidental with the likely launch of Samsung Galaxy S24 preorders next week. Even though Google's flagship devices are likely to receive stiff competition from Samsung's next generation of smartphones extremely soon, we'd still say they're a fantastic buy - especially at these prices, which are likely going to be much lower than Samsung's devices at launch.

Today's best Google Pixel 8 deals

Google's best Pixel phone is a whopping $200 off at Amazon this week - just $10 more expensive than the record-low that we saw over Black Friday back in November. Overall, this is a great device to snag at this price, thanks to its excellent cameras and class-leading AI features. Not only that, but Google has promised to support this phone for seven years, so it should have plenty of updates down the line.

If you'd prefer to opt for the standard Google Pixel 8, then you'll find this excellent device on sale for a record-low price at Amazon today. Today's $150 discount at the retailer brings the Pixel 8 right down to its Black Friday price again - giving you a superb New Year's option if you missed picking up the device back in November.

Over in the UK, you can pick up the standard Google Pixel 8 for its lowest ever price with a discount that exceeds the one that we saw over Black Friday by a whole £50. If you've been looking for a cheaper unlocked device, then this is your opportunity - although today's discount only applies to the Black color, unfortunately.

Which device should you buy?