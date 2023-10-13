Amazon's opening Google Pixel 8 Pro deal throws in a free Pixel Watch 2

The brand new Google Pixel 8 Pro is now officially available to preorder and one of the best deals we've seen yet on this stunning new flagship is available at Amazon.

For a limited time only, you can score yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 as a bonus gift alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, which retails for $999 upfront. All in all, you're saving yourself $350 with this bundle versus buying both these new devices separately so it's a significant freebie.

This particular Google Pixel 8 preorder gift is also available at the official Google Store. If you're interested, you'll also find the standard Google Pixel 8 available for $699 with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at both retailers, which is a fantastic lower budget option. You can find details on both deals just down below.

Free Pixel Watch 2 with a Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: was $1,348 now $999 at Amazon

Preorder your Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon this week to score yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 on the house. While you'll be waiting a while to get your devices (the earliest estimate is November 4th), you're saving a massive $350 with this particular bundle. Combining AI smarts and a gorgeous 120Hz display, the Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be a fantastic Android flagship - and one that will pair nicely with the Pixel Watch 2.

Is the Pixel 8 Pro worth buying?

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

New Tensor G3 chipset provides a new level of AI Smarts

Google claim 7 years of software support

Superb 120Hz adaptive 'Super Actua' display

It's easy to claim that the Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel device yet, as we've stated in our full Google Pixel 8 Pro review. The gorgeous display, Tensor G3 chipset, and exceptional camera features make the Pixel 8 Pro an outstanding Android flagship right now - we just would have loved to have seen a full design refresh on top.

Google has continued its focus on AI-assisted tasks with the Pixel 8 Pro, with a whole host of photography features, advanced call screening, and new AI wallpaper options. Overall, your mileage may vary in regard to how useful some of these new additions are, but there's no doubt that the Pixel 8 Pro is among the most advanced smartphones out there right now.

As for the Pixel Watch 2, it's a fantastic freebie to score alongside your new phone. Generally speaking, Google stuck to the formula of the original device with this latest iteration but that's by no means a bad thing. Subtle changes to the design mean the cover glass is thinner and the device is now more lightweight thanks to the recycled aluminium. Internally, the device has received a new quad-core processor aiding performance, while new the Wear OS 4.0 supports new safety and workout features. You can check out our hands-on Google Pixel Watch 2 review for our developing thoughts.

Another great option at Amazon