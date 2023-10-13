Amazon's opening Google Pixel 8 Pro deal throws in a free Pixel Watch 2
Get two of Google's latest devices for the price of one
The brand new Google Pixel 8 Pro is now officially available to preorder and one of the best deals we've seen yet on this stunning new flagship is available at Amazon.
For a limited time only, you can score yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 as a bonus gift alongside the Pixel 8 Pro, which retails for $999 upfront. All in all, you're saving yourself $350 with this bundle versus buying both these new devices separately so it's a significant freebie.
This particular Google Pixel 8 preorder gift is also available at the official Google Store. If you're interested, you'll also find the standard Google Pixel 8 available for $699 with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at both retailers, which is a fantastic lower budget option. You can find details on both deals just down below.
Free Pixel Watch 2 with a Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro with Pixel Watch 2: was
$1,348 now $999 at Amazon
Preorder your Google Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon this week to score yourself a free Pixel Watch 2 on the house. While you'll be waiting a while to get your devices (the earliest estimate is November 4th), you're saving a massive $350 with this particular bundle. Combining AI smarts and a gorgeous 120Hz display, the Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up to be a fantastic Android flagship - and one that will pair nicely with the Pixel Watch 2.
Is the Pixel 8 Pro worth buying?
- New Tensor G3 chipset provides a new level of AI Smarts
- Google claim 7 years of software support
- Superb 120Hz adaptive 'Super Actua' display
It's easy to claim that the Pixel 8 Pro is the best Pixel device yet, as we've stated in our full Google Pixel 8 Pro review. The gorgeous display, Tensor G3 chipset, and exceptional camera features make the Pixel 8 Pro an outstanding Android flagship right now - we just would have loved to have seen a full design refresh on top.
Google has continued its focus on AI-assisted tasks with the Pixel 8 Pro, with a whole host of photography features, advanced call screening, and new AI wallpaper options. Overall, your mileage may vary in regard to how useful some of these new additions are, but there's no doubt that the Pixel 8 Pro is among the most advanced smartphones out there right now.
As for the Pixel Watch 2, it's a fantastic freebie to score alongside your new phone. Generally speaking, Google stuck to the formula of the original device with this latest iteration but that's by no means a bad thing. Subtle changes to the design mean the cover glass is thinner and the device is now more lightweight thanks to the recycled aluminium. Internally, the device has received a new quad-core processor aiding performance, while new the Wear OS 4.0 supports new safety and workout features. You can check out our hands-on Google Pixel Watch 2 review for our developing thoughts.
Another great option at Amazon
Google Pixel 8 with Pixel Buds Pro: was
$898 now $699 at Amazon
Can't make that budget stretch for the Pixel 8 Pro? You can still get a great bundle deal on the standard Pixel 8 at Amazon this week. The retailer is throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro worth at least $139 by themselves alongside the Pixel 8 as a preorder bonus. While the Pixel 8 is a little smaller and lacks some of the most premium features of the Pro model (namely the periscope zoom camera), it's still a great flagship in its own right - and much cheaper too.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.