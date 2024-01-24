Google Pixel 8a packaging leak points to a potential design change

An alleged Google Pixel 8a packaging leak has appeared on X (via user @chunvn8888) which appears to show design tweaks for the upcoming budget take on the Pixel 8.

Titled “Vietnamese folks leaked the Pixel, again”, the post includes an image – allegedly sourced from a private Facebook group – that appears to be part of a phone shop based in Vietnam that buys and sells Google Pixel products.



There isn’t much of the phone‘s detail given away but, if accurate, this Pixel 8a features a more rounded, curved design reminiscent of the Google Pixel 5, which could prove divisive, while the camera appears to be molded into the back of the device and not connected to the frame like on the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 8a model number is listed as G6GPR and this leak shows us an expected black color, while a previous leak also points to a blue version of the Pixel 8a.

According to the box, faster charging speeds of 27W may have been added to this model which would match the base model Pixel 8 and offer improvement over the Pixel 7a ’s 18W charging. Like most Google Pixel devices you can expect it not to come with a charging plug as illustrated in the leaked box image.



Specs are currently unknown but if the Pixel 8a follows the Pixel 7a and Google Pixel 6a trends it will likely feature the same Google Tensor G3 chip as the rest of the 8 series and should support seven years of updates taking it up to 2031.



The release date and pricing are currently unknown for the Pixel 8a but will likely be announced at the next Google I/O which is likely to be held in May or June this year.



The price of the Pixel 8a would be expected to be around $499, this is based on the pricing of the Pixel 7a launch price of $499/ £449 / AU$749 as well as the Pixel 8’s current price of £699 / $699 / AU$1,199.