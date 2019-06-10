The best Google Chromebook VPN and extension 2019

Google Chromebook users who want the wonder of a VPN working for them, you can rest easy as there are some perfect pairings prepared for you below. Not only do we have the best Google Chromebook VPNs for you but also the best features so you know how to use them for the ultimate Virtual Private Network experience.

So why should you get a VPN extension on your Chromebook? If you are going abroad and want to watch geo-restricted content like Hulu outside the US, BBC iPlayer outside the UK or Netflix, well, anywhere, then a VPN can help. It can also offer you layers of privacy and security when connected to public Wi-Fi like at a hotel or on public transport. That means your Chromebook can offer (even more) secure browsing, emails and general online fun-times, all without a worry for you.

So which VPN to pick? Each has its merits but we've been testing these beauties for years and have narrowed down a list of five crackers for Chromebooks. Our best of the best right now is the ExpressVPN extension for its all-round offerings of speed, security, ease-of-use and superb customer support. But there might be a specific need you have which another VPN could meet, read on to discover the best Google Chromebook VPN for you.

Check out our guide to the overall best VPN for every use

Top 5 best Google Chromebook VPNs

1. ExpressVPN

The best all-round Chromebook VPN

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

Works on most Chromebooks

Almost 100 countries supported

24/7 suppport

Maximum 3 connections

ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Chromebooks thanks to top speeds, fantastic security and legendary 24/7 customer service. It's easy to setup on Chromebook with either L2TP or OpenVPN options for you, so it should work on whatever Chromebook you have. All that spans over 3,000 servers in more than 148 locations.

An enterprise level encryption, over OpenVPN UDP, combined with a kill switch and split tunnelling make for superb security and anonymity wherever you go and whatever connection you're using.

Customer support is superb and works 24 hours a day so you can login and ask someone directly and get an answer right away. So even setting up this VPN on your Chromebook can be a guided process if you need.

There is a limit of up to three devices using the service at once. So beyond your Chromebook you can also use things like Android devices, Mac, Windows, iOS and more, just with three at a time, max. That's fewer than most other major Chromebook VPNs provide.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try this for free and if you don't like it you can cancel without spending a penny.

2. NordVPN

Super secure Chromebook VPN

Number of servers: 5,300+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Double encryption secure

Up to six devices at once

Lots of extensions

Over-simplified app

NordVPN is the one of the top VPNs for security and speed thanks to its double encryption. That's a mind-boggling 2048-bit encryption, over 5,000 servers spanning 60 countries. You also get super strong DNS leak protection, two kill switches and fast connection speeds – what more could you ask for?

The Android VPN app and Chrome extension offers two ways to get setup on Chromebook but these will only work on newer machines. You get 24/7 customer support should you need help with setup or to get anything unblocked while online. There's a zero logging policy and you get a 7-day free trial too. The only area we now think NordVPN really needs to improve is the usability of its interface and apps.

3. Hotspot Shield

Excellent support and speeds for Chromebook

Number of servers: 2,500+ | Server locations: 80+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Extra privacy

Free data

Fast speeds

App could be better

Hotspot Shield offers great speeds but on a budget and it all works on Chromebooks. Using a VPN proxy in Chrome means an easy-to-set up way to browse with all the advantages of a VPN. These include a free option that offers 500MB per day, so not a lot but it's something to give you a taster.

Plus, you get the Catapult Hydra protocol which offers super fast speeds with excellent levels of encrypted security. This can be accessed without creating an account so it's one of the most secure ways to get a VPN without giving any details at the start.

4. Cyberghost

Great configurability on your Google Chromebook

Number of servers: 3,700+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Fast performance

Smart features

Torrent friendly

Interface issues

Cyberghost is a great option for Google Chromebooks as it offers an L2TP/IPSec setup for true VPN protection on your machine. That means you can enjoy the 3,700 servers across 60 countries, automatic HTTPS redirection and, on mobile, optional data compression. The client has a great way to unblock content for the likes of Netflix, Hulu and BBC iPlayer so you need not miss out even when abroad.

If you want to go away from your Chromebook then you're covered with support for up to a whopping seven devices at the same time - get your mobile, tablet, alptop, TV streamer and more all covered on the same subscription. All that and you get a strict no-logging policy for security peace of mind too. The main minus against Cyberghost however is that the interface has all been made a little over-complicated.

(Image credit: Tunnelbear)

5. TunnelBear

Simplicity at its best

Number of servers: ~1,000 | Server locations: 20+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Very user friendly

Clear privacy policy

Excellent software

Long-distance connections can be slower

Fewer server locations than most

This Canada VPN is a great option for ease-of-use, making it ideal for VPN newbs. Unlike many other options, TunnelBear uses a simple-to-install Chrome extension that can be activated with a single click and then your Chromebook Wi-Fi is secure. That means a clear privacy policy, access to Netflix internationally and torrent support.

Speeds are excellent across local servers but can suffer a bit when you go for longer distance connections like UK to Asia. The 20-odd server locations pale into insignifance compared to a lot of the competition, too. But at least there is a free option with 500MB per month so you can give it a try, or just go ahead with a paid-plan for worry-free data access.

Read more: