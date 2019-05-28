Xiaomi launches Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro in China

After being in the shadows for a long time, Xiaomi finally took wraps off their latest K-series of phones which includes the Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro for now. Dubbed as "Flagship Killer 2.0" by the company, Redmi K20 series packs serious power that can go toe to toe with some of the more premium smartphones in the market right now.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 series price and availability

The Redmi K20 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at CNY1,999 while the 128GB storage variant costs CNY2,099. The topmost variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage is priced at CNY2,599

Prices of the four variants of the Redmi K20 Pro starts at CNY2,499 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Further, the 128GB storage variant will cost CNY2,599.

Redmi K20 Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage is priced at CNY2,799 and it tops out at 256GB which costs CNY2,999.

Xiaomi has launched both the phones in China and it is expected that the K20 series could arrive in India by the end of June.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro specifications

The Redmi K20 Pro features a 6.39-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED screen topped with Gorilla Glass 5. For the first time, Xiaomi's Redmi lineup has a phone with no notch on the front as it makes do with a pop-up mechanism for the front-facing camera. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into the display.

It is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. This is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 48MP camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there's a 20MP selfie camera that's housed in a motorized pop-up module.

Redmi K20 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery and supports 27W fast charging. Xiaomi claims that the phone can be charged by upto 58% in just a matter of 30 minutes and will be fully charged in 74 minutes tops.

The regular Redmi K20 has the same display and cameras but is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 618 as the GPU. It will be available with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage.

Additionally, the Redmi K20 also has a 4,000mAh battery but it supports 18W fast charging, unlike the K20 Pro.