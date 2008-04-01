YouTube gets in on the RickRoll phenomenon

In the wake of the global RickRoll phenomenon that's been sweeping the internet for the past six months, YouTube has clearly decided to indulge not only itself but also its entire worldwide audience with the joke.

Well, it’s either that or the Anonymous hackers and script-writers have been up to their devilish tricks again.

Just the date?

Or maybe it's just the date.

Either way, to see what we’re on about, try hopping over to the YouTube homepage and clicking on any of the Featured Videos.

Quick, before they take it all down.