Wales vs Argentina live stream: how to watch rugby free and from anywhere

Having smashed Canada in emphatic style last weekend, Wales face a much sterner test this afternoon as they face Argentina in Cardiff.

Read on to find out how to get a Wales vs Argentina live stream and watch this international rugby clash online - including for free across the UK.

Wales v Argentina live stream Date: Saturday, July 10 Kick-off time: 1pm BST / 8am ET / 5am PT / midnight AEST / 12am NZT Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff , Wales Free UK live stream: S4C (UK) Watch anywhere: try No.1 rated VPN - 100% risk-free trial

Now considered a top-tier outfit following their famous win over the All Blacks last year, Mario Ledesma's Puma's will be looking to improve after an at times sloppy display in their 24-17 win against Romania last Saturday.

Wales thrashed Canada 68-12 in their first match of the summer series, in a match that saw 20-year-old Dragons lock Ben Carter make a hugely impressive debut.

However, the win came at a big price, with full-back Leigh Halfpenny now ruled out of the rest of Wales' summer Tests after sustaining a knee ligament injury in the first minute of the match.

Jonah Holmes, Hallam Amos and Ioan Lloyd could all come in for this first of two matches against Argentina (a second match up in Cardiff follows next Saturday).

Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a Wales vs Argentina live stream and watch this international rugby match FREE online today.

Related: how to watch a Euro 2020 live stream

How to watch Wales vs Argentina: FREE live stream in the UK

Free-to-air Welsh language network S4C will be broadcasting this second summer international for Wayne Pivac's men live with kick-off set for 1pm BST. That means that if you're living in the UK, you have three options to watch the channel's coverage online - via its linear TV channel, the S4C Clic or, you can tune in via BBC iPlayer. If you're not in the UK for the game, don't forget to download a VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would at home.

How to live stream Wales vs Argentina if you're not in your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that's Wales or anywhere else - and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Wales vs Argentina from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer.