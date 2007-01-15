Jobs to control your iPhone

Opening up the iPhone to third party apps will make it unusable says Apple CEO Steve Jobs

In an interview with the New York Times , Steve Jobs has said Apple will control all aspects of the iPhone and there will be no third-party applications.

This contrasts sharply against the flexibility of Windows Mobile/Pocket PC phones, which can install and run other applications, such as Skype.

"We define everything that is on the phone," said Jobs. "The last thing you want is to have loaded three apps on your phone and then you go to make a call and it doesn't work anymore."

The Apple CEO went on to compare the iPhone to the iPod , in terms of its ease-of-use, dismissing its comparisons to a computer.

Jobs believes that if people are allowed to apply any application they see fit, the iPhone could become useless. "It has to be more of a controlled environment," he says.

We hope Jobs' comments won't result in Apple-approved ring tones and screen savers only - those kinds of choices are what make personal, portable technologies personal.