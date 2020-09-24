UCI Road World Championships 2020 live stream: how to watch cycling from anywhere

The dust has barely settled on the Tour de France, but mere days later we have another of cycling's major events upon us. Read on for our full guide to getting a UCI Road World Championships 2020 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

This year's event appears to have come close to not taking part at all, after original host region, Aigle-Martigny in Switzerland was forced to cancel thanks to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Thankfully Italy's Emilia-Romagna region stepped in at short notice, with the world's top riders now set for a climb-heavy course around Imola.

UCI Road World Championships - cheat sheet The 93rd edition of this iconic race will be a reduced affair, taking place over the course of three days between 24-27 September rather than the usual week-long competition. It's being live streamed all over the world - including for FREE in some regions. Grab a headstart with our No. 1 reviewed VPN, which will ensure you can watch your home country coverage wherever you are in the world today.

Races are set to start and finish at the famous Imola circuit, with each route breaking out on to the roads of the Emilia Romagna region. The demanding 260km route in the men's road race includes nearly 5,000m of climbing, while the women's event will be held over 144km, ascending over 2,750m (for a full schedule and timings, see further down the page).

Australia's two-time defending men's world champion Rohan Dennis comes into this year's event as favorite following an impressive showing at last week's Tirreno-Adriatico. Dennis will likely be pushed hard by Italian champion Filippo Ganna and two-time European champion Victor Campenaerts of Belgium, as well as Great Britain's Geraint Thomas. Elsewhere, current European champion Stefan Küng pulled out mid-way through the Tour de France to concentrate on the World's time trials.

Meanwhile, former world champion Lizzie Deignan heads up Great Britain women's team, which also features Lizzy Banks and Alice Barnes.

Read on for all the details of how to watch a UCI Road World Championships 2020 live stream and catch all the cycling action online today.

How to watch the cycling from abroad

If you want to watch UCI Road World Championships 2020 but find yourself away from home when it airs, it will probably mean you're unable to access your usual cycling live stream.

This is because of geo-blocking restrictions, but we're pleased to say we can offer assistance in the form of a software recommendation - a VPN or Virtual Private Network being the only bit of kit you need to free yourself from such galling digital borders.

If you follow our expert advice - all of which is based on extensive, hands on testing - you'll find they're actually quite cheap, remarkably simple to use, and capable of way more than you thought they were. Here's where to get started.

Try ExpressVPN and get 3-months FREE with this deal

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world.

Live stream UCI Road World Championships in the UK for FREE

The great news for cycling fans in the UK is that you'll be able to watch all the action live and in full for free (so long as you have a TV licence), via the BBC. Coverage of both the men's events will be shown on BBC Two, its Red Button service, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and its app. The women's races won't be show on live TV, but can be seen by those other methods. Going abroad? Save yourself some hassle by grabbing a VPN in advance so you can use the same streaming service you would at home.

How to watch the UCI World Championships 2020: US live stream details

The UCI World Championships 2020 are being aired in the US on the Olympic Channel, which streams via NBC Sports Gold. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Cycling Pass for $54.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial-free coverage of the event plus loads more cycling action between now and May 31 2021. The race is also being shown daily on NBC Sports Network, which is available on most local cable and satellite packages. If you're a US resident out of the country that still wants to tune in via their usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI World Championships 2020 in Australia for FREE

The great news for Aussie cycling fans is that all the action from Italy is set to be broadcast on SBS. That means all that lovely cycling action and not a single penny to pay. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

UCI World Championships live stream 2020: how to watch the event online in Canada.

Canadians will be able to get in on the UCI World Championships action via FloBikes which streams online so you can watch from anywhere. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that Flobikes stream? Well you know the answer by now...using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

2020 UCI Road World Championships - Full schedule

All times in British Summer Time (BST)

Thursday, 24 September – Women Elite individual time trial

13:30-16:00 - Women's Elite individual time trial

Friday, 25 September

13:15-16:00 - Men's Elite individual time trial

Saturday, 26 September

11:25-16:20 - Women's Elite road race

Sunday, 27 September

08:35-16:30 - Men's Elite road race