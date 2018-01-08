Try this one simple way to free up space on your Mac

This article is brought to you by Mac Life magazine. If you'd like to read more articles like this then subscribe to Mac Life magazine, and save an extra 10% off a subscription – it's also the perfect gift for any Apple fan. Simply add code ML10 at checkout. Subscribe to MacLife with an extra 10% off

With the arrival of version 12.7, iTunes is no longer the place to browse the App Store, nor to download and manage iOS apps. If you’re using it and were in the habit of downloading iOS apps to your Mac, you may now have a large and redundant archive of files.

These downloads are found in ~/Music/iTunes/iTunes Media/Mobile Applications, with apps varying in size from a few megabytes to several gigabytes. Back up to external storage and you can trash the folder, because these apps will never again be updated on your Mac. (You can, however, later put one back on a device, by dragging it from Finder to the device in iTunes.)

If you can’t bear to part with the App Store or any other features removed in iTunes 12.7, download and install iTunes 12.6.3 instead.