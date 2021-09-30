TheMarket’s massive Apple sale: save up to NZ$250 on iPads, MacBooks and iPhones

Almost all the talk around Apple of late has centred around the all-new iPhone 13 range. These fresh devices have only just become available to buy, but that doesn’t mean you should disregard the iPhone 12 family that came before it – especially when it’s now available with a price cut.

TheMarket has just launched a sale that includes a range of Apple products (excluding the iPhone 13 handsets). While the sale only gets you 5% off devices, it can be applied to already-discounted items, so it’s a good opportunity to save on Apple’s premium products such as the iPad Air 4.

We’ve highlighted our top picks from the sale below, but they aren’t everything on offer. If you don’t find what you’re looking for, head directly to TheMarket to shop the entire sale, which is available until October 5.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) | NZ$1,769 NZ$1,680.55 (save NZ$88.45) Even a year after its release, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones you can buy. It has a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display and a powerful camera array with three rear lenses. Its hefty size means it can squeeze in a larger battery too, so it boasts the longest battery life we’ve seen from the iPhone 12 family. This device has now been discontinued by Apple, but you can still nab it from TheMarket with a small saving. Available in black, blue and gold.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB) | NZ$1,569 NZ$1,490.55 (save NZ$78.45) You might not notice the difference between the 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max at first glance, but there are a couple of key ones. The biggest is that the 12 Pro is a smaller handset at 6.1-inches, but you’re still getting an excellent OLED screen. Its smaller size means the battery life isn’t quite as long (although it's still excellent), and it’s missing a few small camera upgrades. All told though, it’s a choice option if the Pro Max is too big for you. Available in black and blue.View Deal

iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB) | NZ$999 NZ$748.60 (save NZ$250.40) The iPad Air 4 is a powerhouse tablet, with the kind of top-end specs that make it tricky to justify upgrading to the ultra-premium iPad Pro. This 10.9-inch version is almost entirely all-screen, and it’s powered by the A14 chipset (the same silicon at the heart of the iPhone 12 range). It’s only available in green if you want the 64GB version, while the 256GB model is currently sold out.View Deal

iPad Pro 11 (128GB, Wi-Fi) | NZ$1,349 NZ$1,281.55 (save NZ$67.45) The iPad Pro 11 packs the phenomenal power of Apple’s M1 processor in a portable form. Its stunning 11-inch display and plethora of small upgrades equal a huge change for the device. Discounted in grey at TheMarket.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 | 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD | NZ$2,149 NZ$1,899.05 (save NZ$249.95) We rate the Apple MacBook Air M1 as the best laptop in New Zealand, so you can feel very confident picking up this device. It’s equipped with Apple’s own M1 chip, which blew Intel’s silicon out of the water and has proved to be a real game-changer for Apple’s hardware. This laptop is slim, sleek and fanless, so it’s completely silent in use. That could lead to some heating issues if you throw too much at it, but otherwise it’s a stellar machine.View Deal

Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB) | NZ$299 NZ$284.05 (save NZ$14.95) This is the 2021 edition of the Apple TV 4K. It’s a slick device that can play 4K video in HDR and Dolby Vision, and it also supports high-frame-rate HDR to make fast action and sports look smooth and clear. The Siri remote is also much easier to use than its predecessor, which tended to be fiddly. You can now save 5% on the streamer at TheMarket.View Deal