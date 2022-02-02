Trending

The Boys: Diabolical teaser is full of superhero-style fast food satire

An advert-style trailer packed with The Boys humor

The title screen for Amazon Prime's The Boys: Diabolical animated TV show
(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)
The first official teaser for The Boys: Diabolical has landed online – and it's packed with superheroes, R-rated animation, and even fast food satire.

Produced in the same vein as a fast food advertisement, the trailer shows off the various art and animation styles that the upcoming Prime Video anthology spin-off show will include. True to form for The Boys' live-action series, too, it's jam packed with adult themed content – even if what's on show is wrapped up in a cute, animated bow.

Suffice to say, it's a funny and gorgeous-looking appetizer to the main course to come next month. Take a look at the teaser below:

Set in the same universe as the live-action TV adaptation, The Boys; Diabolical will tell original, standalone tales based on new and currently existing characters.

The Boys: Diabolical will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 4.

Tom Power
Tom Power

As TechRadar's entertainment reporter, Tom can be found covering all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. 


Away from work, Tom can found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, and petting every dog he comes across in the outside world.
