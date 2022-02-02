The Boys: Diabolical teaser is full of superhero-style fast food satire

Audio player loading…

The first official teaser for The Boys: Diabolical has landed online – and it's packed with superheroes, R-rated animation, and even fast food satire.

Produced in the same vein as a fast food advertisement, the trailer shows off the various art and animation styles that the upcoming Prime Video anthology spin-off show will include. True to form for The Boys' live-action series, too, it's jam packed with adult themed content – even if what's on show is wrapped up in a cute, animated bow.

Suffice to say, it's a funny and gorgeous-looking appetizer to the main course to come next month. Take a look at the teaser below:

Set in the same universe as the live-action TV adaptation, The Boys; Diabolical will tell original, standalone tales based on new and currently existing characters.

The Boys: Diabolical will launch exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, March 4.

