If you’re in the market for a notebook, you’re going to want to consider the best Dell laptops 2019 has to offer.

The best Dell laptops aren’t only thin and powerful. They’re also built to last, making Dell one of the most successful PC manufacturers out there.

The best Dell laptops come in two main lines: for general work and for home use. The mid-range Inspiron range is designed with a wide range of specifications and has some excellent budget laptops . The flagship XPS lineup, on the other hand, are among the best Ultrabooks on the market, with powerful internals in a chassis that’s light and stylish enough to turn Apple’s head. Just take a look at the Dell XPS 2019 or the Dell XPS 15 (2019), and you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about.

Of course, if you’re looking for something that handles all your gaming needs, Dell’s Alienware laptops are also among the best gaming laptops in 2019 with powerhouses like the Alienware Area 51m . In fact, these are among the most powerful and best Dell laptops, capable of producing silky smooth frame rates and the best gaming experiences. They even look the part, complete with RGB keyboards and programmable lighting.

Dell XPS 13 now boasts the new Intel Whiskey Lake processors. (Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell XPS 13

The best gets better

CPU: 8th generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 128GB – 2TB SSD

Better webcam placement

New Frost color option

Otherwise iterative update

The Dell XPS 13 has been our favorite Dell laptop for a few years now, but it’s also easily one of the best laptops on the market in 2019. There’s a lot to love here. While there was the issue of the webcam placement, the Dell XPS 13 2019 has fixed that. It’s also now boasting the new Intel Whiskey Lake processors, which means its faster. If you’re looking for a premium Ultrabook that hardly makes any compromises, the Dell XPS 13 2019 is certainly one of the best Dell laptops around today.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

Alienware Area-51m is a performance beast fitted with high-end processors and high-end graphics cards. (Image credit: Alienware)

2. Alienware Area-51m

An out-of-this-world gaming laptop

CPU: 9th-Generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: 2TB SSDs + 1TB (+8GB SSHD) Hybrid Drive

Extremely powerful

Aesthetic

Widely user upgradeable

Very expensive

Gets hot

Loud fans

Hands down, the Alienware Area-51m is a stunner of a gaming laptop, with a beautiful yet unique chassis and a comfortable keyboard to complement it. But it goes beyond looks; it’s also by far the most powerful gaming laptop on the market right now (and obviously, one of the best Dell laptops). Not that it’s perfect, as it does get really hot and its fans can get very loud. However, it’s a performance beast fitted with high-end processors and high-end graphics cards, and your gaming experience with it will be an absolute pressure.

Read the full review: Alienware Area-51m

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a beautiful device with ample grunt for gaming. (Image credit: Dell)

3. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Thin, light and powerful - a near-perfect convertible

CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD

Stunning design

Impressive integrated graphics

A little noisy

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 cuts no corners, bringing in some serious power within a thin and light package that flits easily between its laptop and tablet modes. The XPS 15 2-in-1 weighs a shade under 2kg and is only 16mm thick, which makes it easy to travel with as well as use on the move. It's also a beautiful device, and although it doesn't have the XPS 13's discrete graphics card, it still has ample grunt for gaming.

Despite those sleek lines, it also offers an impressive array of ports: two Thunderbolt 3 and two USB-C, plus a headphone jack and MicroSD card reader. The XPS 15 2-in-1 has come down in price considerably since launch, and is amazingly affordably-priced considering its specifications. It’s easily one of the best Dell laptops you can buy.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1

Dell Latitude 7490 has many of the makings of a great computer. (Image credit: Dell) (Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell Latitude 7490

Intel’s new silicon and a honed design make a great combo

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Storage: 128GB SSD – 512GB SSD

Reasonable price

Excellent performance

Great battery life

Dell proprietary PSU

Despite the derivative design, the Dell Latitude 7490 has many of the makings of a great computer and one of the best Dell laptops 2019 has on offer. It’s all thanks to its excellent performance, a long battery life, and more than decent memory and storage options. It isn’t the cheapest, but it’s definitely worth the price.

Read the full review: Dell Latitude 7490

You'll be hard pressed to find a better machine for serious gaming than the Dell Alienware 17 R5. (Image credit: Dell)

5. Dell Alienware 17 R5

A super-powerful beast of a gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9-8950HK | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM) | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 17.3-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440)144Hz | Storage: 246GB PCIe M.2 SSD, 1TB 7,200RPM HDD

Superb gaming performance

Stunning display

Very heavy

The Dell Alienware 17 R5 is a mighty gaming machine in more ways than one. Equipped with an Intel Core i9 processor and overclocked GTX 1080 GPU, it’s incredibly powerful. It tips the scales at 4.4kg so this certainly isn't a laptop you'll be tossing into a work bag. However, you'll be hard pressed to find a better machine for serious gaming. It's a sound investment, as that top-end processor, which runs the latest AAA titles with ease, ensures it'll serve you well for several years to come. It's certainly at the higher end of the price scale, but factor in the trademark Dell build quality, and it's definitely worth the outlay.

Read the full review: Dell Alienware 17 R5

Dell Alienware 15 R3 packs a punch in a more compact package. (Image credit: Dell)

6. Dell Alienware 15 R3

More modestly sized, but with plenty of power where it matters

CPU: 2.8GHz Intel Core i7-7700HQ | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5); Intel Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS, 120Hz, Anti-Glare, G-SYNC enabled | Storage: 512GB M.2 SATA III SSD, 1TB HDD (7,200 RPM)

More compact size

Smooth, fast performance

Not much lighter than the Alienware 17, despite smaller size

The Dell Alienware 15 R3 is the Alienware 17 R5's little brother, cramming in that similar punch into a more compact package. Its 15-inch display is still large enough to show off games at their best. However, it’s slightly more modest specs make it a more economical alternative if you don't require that much sheer horsepower. The Alienware 15 R3 is still a weighty laptop - just a fraction lighter than its larger sibling at 3.5kg, not including its power brick - but it looks stunning, with colored LEDs beneath practically every surface. Its gaming performance is solid, and it's VR-ready if you fancy getting immersive. Dell will be launching a new version of the Alienware 15 before long, so if you're not quite ready to invest now, keep an eye out for the update soon.

Read the full review: Dell Alienware 15 R3

Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 (3181) 2-in-1 is affordable, easy to use and durable. (Image credit: Dell)

7. Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 (3181) 2-in-1

Back to the core of the Chromebook

CPU: Intel Celeron N3060 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 400 | RAM: 4GB | Screen: 11.6-inch, HD (1366 x 768) touchscreen | Storage: 32GB-64GB eMMC

Durable

Long battery life

Not very powerful

While the Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 isn’t the most powerful Chromebook or Dell laptop on the market, it is what Chromebooks need to be: affordable, easy to use and durable. It’s great for doing all your web browsing, movie watching and minor productivity tasks with, all while being rugged. What more can you ask for? This small Chromebook is one of the best Dell laptops to consider, especially for kids and students.

Read the full review: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 2-in-1

Dell G5 15 5590 will see you through 1080p gaming and last you up to 10 hours of battery life as well. (Image credit: Dell)

8. Dell G5 15 5590

Dell’s value gaming laptop delivers a killer combo

CPU: up to 9th generation Intel Core i7-9750H | Graphics: up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 300-nits – 15.6 inch FHD(1920 x 1080) 300nits IPS Anti-Glare LED with 144Hz refresh rate | Storage: 128GB SSD + 1TB HDD – 1TB SSD

Perfectly balanced feature set

Strong gaming performance

Great battery life

IPS panel is merely OK

Confusing configuration options

A gaming laptop that delivers a solid performance without costing you a pretty penny is key when you’re a gamer looking to upgrade on a somewhat limited budget. Dell’s 15-inch G5 may not have the highest end specs, but it will see you through 1080p gaming and last you up to 10 hours of battery life as well. All while boasting a robust, appealing, arguably thin chassis and a port selection that’s up to par.

Read the full review: Dell 5 15 5590