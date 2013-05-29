Sony expanding Australian Ultra HD range in July

CES this year was all about 4K. Or, if you want to stick with officially ratified technology terms, Ultra High Definition. Sony has announced its plans for Ultra HD in Australia, with new 56 and 65-inch models set to hit shelves in July.

The new televisions join the $25,000 84-inch model Sony launched last year.

Despite the relatively short time frame between announcement and release, Sony were tight-lipped on pricing for the new panels. Given the $25K price tag for the 84-incher, we wouldn't expect the smaller versions to suddenly become cheap though.

Especially given the 55-incher sells for $US4,999 and the 65-inch costs $US6,999 states-side, and Australia never gets tech as cheap as the US.

Content with content

The biggest hurdle for 4K televisions is a huge lack of content, which is why Sony is delivering the Ultra HD panels with a collection of eight movies that have been 'Mastered in 4K'.

New Sony Ultra HD TV owners will get the benefit of watching movies like Angels & Demons, Battle: Los Angeles, Ghostbusters, The Karate Kid (well, the shameful remake of it, anyway), The Amazing Spiderman, Spiderman, The Other Guys and Total Recall (the remake) over and over again in 4K.

Sony has also upgraded its Smart TV offering, adding Pandora radio and Yupp TV to its service lineup, although neither will come in native 4K.