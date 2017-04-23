Silicon Valley Comic Con 2017 in photos

Silicon Valley Comic Con, now in its second year, took over the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. this weekend bringing with it thousands of attendees, dozens of costumed heroes and, well, a few robots, too.

The event was formed by resident technophile – as well as famous Apple co-founder – Steve Wozniak and comic book maven Stan Lee back in 2016 as a Northern California extension of the massive celebration that takes place down in San Diego each year.

While Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC, for short) shares its roots with its southern cousin, this show is slightly different in the sense that it’s smaller in scale and attendance and, instead of focusing solely on pop-culture, extends an invitation to local tech companies to partake in the three-day event.

To that end Sony and Facebook both acted as sponsors to the event offering demos and giveaway gifts to attendees, while the convention floor itself played host to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

If game consoles, comic books, cosplayers and former astronauts are your scene, this is the place to be. But if you missed this year’s event, don’t worry – we scoured the show floor to find some of the most interesting sights of the show and compiled them in gallery form for your viewing pleasure.

Couldn’t make it this year? SVCC 2018 is only 365 short days away...