Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro might land alongside the standard model later this year

There’s little doubt that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 10 later this year, but it might not be alone, as a leaker has now mentioned a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

The leaker in question is @UniverseIce , who has a fairly good track record, so they might be onto something, though as always, we’d take the claim with a pinch of salt.

It’s a very vague claim too, as all they’ve done is posted “Note10 Pro” on Twitter, with no additional information, though based on previous rumors we do have some idea of what to expect, as this isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk of a second Note 10 model.

The Note 10 might be one of many 5G phones

Previously we’d heard that Samsung was planning two different screen sizes – a 6.75-inch one and a slightly smaller one that’s possibly 6.66 inches. If so then the Galaxy Note 10 Pro would presumably be the larger model, though the Pro moniker could also refer to the presence of 5G or more advanced specs.

It’s also possible that there will be even more than two models, since Samsung has launched four versions of the Galaxy S10 , with the Galaxy S10 Plus , Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G joining the standard model.

Still, with the Note 10 range not likely to land until August it’s early days for rumors yet, so we can’t be too sure of anything. But we’ll be sure to let you know any additional credible rumors as and when they emerge.

