Qualcomm looks to make it easier to make 5G phones

Qualcomm has announced new hardware that should help OEMs include 5G connectivity in their future devices with less hassle than ever.

Snapdragon 5G Modules look to greatly simplify the hardware requirements needed for companies to build 5G-ready devices.

Qualcomm says that it has managed to pack down over a thousand components, including baseband modems, RF and power management circuits, shrunk into a single product.

Accelerated

Qualcomm says it will start sampling Snapdragon 5G modules in 2019, ensuring that devices are ready for the worldwide 5G launch expected the next year.

That means many users will be able to connect to the superfast new networks without needing to upgrade their devices.

“With 5G networks and devices expected in 2019, Qualcomm Technologies is in a unique position to help accelerate transition to 5G, by providing OEMs with system level expertise and integration through our new 5G Modules,” said Dr. Roawen Chen, senior vice president, QCT global operations, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“As 5G aims to vastly expand wireless enablement into new vertical markets, our 5G modules are designed to make it simple for newer entrants to take advantage of the promise of upcoming 5G networks and the new opportunities they will enable.”

