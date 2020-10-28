PS5 stock could be scarce on launch day, Sony warns, amid unprecedented demand

The PS5 has clearly struck a positive chord with consumers, as early demand for Sony’s next-gen console has already eclipsed that of the PS4 – in the US, at least.

Speaking to Reuters, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said: “The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order [sic] has been very, very considerable.”

To put that figure into perspective, Ryan said that Sony has pre-sold as many PS5 units in the first 12 hours in the US as it did in the first 12 weeks of pre-orders for the PlayStation 4.

When you consider the fact the PS4 has sold more than 100 million units to date, it’s clear that the PS5 could get off to an even stronger start than its predecessor, which was hardly a slouch at retail.

While high demand bodes well for Sony, the news is less positive for those who are still searching for an elusive PS5 pre-order. Ryan warned that “not everybody who wants to buy a PS5 on launch day will be able to find one,” but added that the company is “working as hard as we ever can” to ensure more PlayStation 5 boxes will be on shelves during the busy holiday season.

Not long now

Both the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will launch on November 12 in the USA, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea. If you live elsewhere (including the UK and Ireland) you’ve got an extra week to wait, with November 19 being when the rest of the world gets access to the PS5.

We've already gone hands-on with the PS5, and we'll be bringing you more PS5 coverage in the run up to launch.

