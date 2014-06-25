LG G Watch Aussie price revealed, starts shipping July 4

The LG G Watch is now up for sale on Google Play Australia, at about the same time as the US.

The Android Wear smartwatch will retail for AU$249 Down Under, compared to US$229 in the States which LG revealed at a press event this afternoon.

This puts the LG G Watch price cheaper than the Pebble Steel, which retails for $249 in the US.

Orders are now live on Google Play in Australia, the US, Canada, UK, as well as a number of other countries.

We'll have a hands on with the LG G Watch up shortly, so stay tuned! It's due to leave warehouses on July 4 in Australia.