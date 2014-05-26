Samsung Music Hub staying alive Down Under

No need to panic just yet...

Last week, Samsung sent an email to Samsung Music users explaining that the service would "no longer be available" from July 1.

The company suggested to users to download their purchases from the cloud and to use any remaining credit or vouchers before the end of the month.

Soon after, Ausdroid reported that Samsung Australia had other plans for its Music Hub Down Under.

In a statement sent to TechRadar, Samsung Australia said: "Samsung Music Hub in Australia has been developed for this country and for Australian customers. It is a separate platform from other music channels offered in other overseas markets."

Aussie life

While the service is set to continue in Australia, there has been no indication from Samsung Australia on just how long the Music Hub will remain in the country, though it will seemingly for a while yet.

"Samsung Electronics Australia remains committed to Samsung Music Hub in Australia and providing an amazing music experience through our products," it said.

"We currently have no plans to discontinue Samsung Music Hub in this country."

It is likely the Aussie service is continuing due to licensing deals it has made with local artists and labels, though as a global strategy, we can't help but assume that the Music Hub will eventually shut up shop as well once those local deals have expired.

Globally, Samsung has not given a specific reason as to why it will be getting rid of its Music service or if other Samsung-branded services for videos, books and games will close also.