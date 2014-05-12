Samsung Galaxy S5 looks set to go Prime, but S5 Active sounds suspicious

The Galaxy S5 is here. We like. You should like it. Everyone's happy. But Samsung is planning to go well beyond the flagship by pushing out both an Active and a Prime version, if the latest word is to be believed.

The Galaxy S5 Active, spotted by G for Games, is the most curious of the two. According to the Antutu specs, the S5 Active is set to be almost identical to the Galaxy S5 flagship.

Where it will likely deviate is in the higher IP rating due to better waterproofing and possibly a more rugged design a la the Galaxy S4 Active.

But with the S5 flagship already waterproof and dustproof, we're struggling to see a real need for an Active variant too.

Prime time

The Galaxy S5 Prime perhaps makes a tad more sense. The mythical QHD-screened device has been popping up here and there for some time now, with hints at a June release if manufacturing woes don't hold it back.

The phone just appeared on a Korean website under the codename of SM-G906K, adding further fuel to speculation that it's nearing a launch.

Before it was pulled, the device listing was accompanied by a picture, but with the phone sporting a Spigen back cover to conceal its design.

A Prime version of the S5 was rumoured well before the flagship's launch so it's sounding more and more likely, though it's worth remembering that "Prime" could just be a codename for now - if the thing exists at all.

Via Sammobile