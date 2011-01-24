Nvidia Tegra 2 3D processor revealed

Slides from Nvidia's Mobile World Congress presentation have been leaked to a tech news site, revealing that its Tegra 2 3D processor will be shown-off and shipped in 2011.

There will be two versions of the dimension-rich processor; an AP25 version for smartphones and a T25 version for tablets.

Both are based on an ARM dual Cortex A9 processor, with up to 1.2GHz of power behind it.

3D take over

While cinema has already been well and truly taken over by 3D, 2011 is the year we'll see it hit our handheld devices in a big way.

The LG Optimus Pad is just one tablet that is set to feature a 3D display this year, about which we'll also find out more at Mobile World Congress; it could very well be using Nvidia's tech.

The Tegra 2 3D processor is set to start manufacturing in Q1, which should see it hitting devices in Spring.

Via TechEye