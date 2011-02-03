LG Optimus 3D set to hit Three

Three has hinted that the LG Optimus 3D will be coming to its numerical network.

A tweet from Three UK's official feed tantalisingly linked to a video of the dual-core handset, while a later tweet confirmed that it will be coming to Three.

Having made its first official appearance earlier this year, the LG Optimus 3D is the second phone from the Koreans to be packing dual cores, after the LG Optimus 2X set tongues wagging as the world's first dual-core phone.

LG has now confirmed that the new phone is coming to Mobile World Congress 2011 through the video, showing that this year's Barcelona-fest will be worth keeping (two) eyes on.

Turbo-charged

We're still waiting to hear on the full specs for the Optimus 3D, but it will have a glasses-free auto-stereoscopic screen with HDMI-out and DLNA streaming atop the dual core innards.

Sadly, Three has not yet released any information about UK pricing or a UK release date, although if previous pre-orders are anything to go by we're looking at a March release.

