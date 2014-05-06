High price for Samsung Galaxy K Zoom comes into focus

We weren't expecting the Samsung Galaxy K Zoom to arrive with a budget price tag, and word from Europe has now confirmed our suspicions - it's a bit pricey.

Samsung Germany has published its Galaxy K Zoom press release complete with a mid-May release date and a price tag of €519 (around £430, $720, AU$775).

In the UK at least, that price may edge closer to the £500 mark after taxes are taken into a account, which in turn would see the K Zoom almost match the Galaxy S5 in terms of cost.

What do you get?

The main attraction on the Galaxy K Zoom is the 20.7MP 3 BSI CMOS sensor with 10x optical zoom on its rear, but round the front it's more smartphone than smart camera.

You get a 4.8-inch 1280 x 720 display, hexa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage Android 4.4 KitKat, 4G, NFC, microSD slot and a 2430mAh battery for your money.

We have contacted Samsung regarding the final UK price and we'll update this article when we hear back.