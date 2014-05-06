Big specs, small cost: is the OnePlus One the ultimate smartphone?

When the OnePlus One landed on our desks, we were a little bit wary. Top-end specs combined with an ultra-low price tag – surely there had to be a trade-off somewhere?

Well, if there is, we've yet to find it. With a Galaxy S5-rivalling 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 CPU, 3GB of RAM to match the Sony Xperia Z2 and a price that undercuts the Google Nexus 5, the OnePlus One appears to be the dream handset for anyone wanting high-end power at a low-end price. And, really, isn't that all of us?

The only "catch", if you can really call it that, is that the OnePlus One comes running the community-driven CyanogenMod over the top of the latest version of Android 4.4.2 KitKat. Although the software will be familiar to anyone acquainted with Google's homegrown OS, it offers a greater depth of customisation options beyond what you'd expect from your typical Android affair.

You'll find everything else you need to know about the OnePlus One and what we make of it in our in-depth hands-on video below.