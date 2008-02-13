GSmart MD800: world's first 3.5G GPS data card

Smartphone maker Giga-byte today launched the world’s first 3.5G wireless data card with GPS/AGPS support at the Mobile World Congress.
The ultra portable Giga-byte GSmart MD800 WCDMA/HSDPA data card features faster-than-3G internet connectivity, offering download speeds of up to 7.2Mbps. The world roaming function lets you access the web anywhere in the world.
The 3.5G data card also has a built-in GPS/AGPS function, the world’s first 2-in-1 wireless data card to do so, according to Giga-byte.
There’s a dual antenna feature which enables better reception quality, and the 2-in-1 mini USB and PCI Express interfaces lets you hook up other storage devices too.
Giga-byte GSmart MD800 – key features:
- Size: 140 x 44.3 x 12.6mm
- Weight: 100g
- HSDPA/WCDMA at 2100/1900/AWS
- EDGE/GPRS/GSM at 850/900/1800/1900MHz
- HSDPA: uplink 7.2Mbps
- GPS/AGPS
- Zero-CD auto installation
- Dual antennas