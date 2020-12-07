Nextiva VoIP services

In the era of remote teams, more and more business owners are choosing to migrate their telephone services from traditional providers to dedicated business phone platforms that offer more comprehensive communications features. Nextiva is one of the best VoIP service providers available.

This top-rated platform enables business users to send and receive calls over the internet, and operating online has other benefits too. Conferencing and collaboration is much easier on VoIP than through a regular connection, so users can work more efficiently—regardless of where they are based. In this evaluation, we’ll analyze what makes Nextiva one of the leading services in the sector.

Plans and pricing

Nextiva’s pricing structure is unusual in that there is only a $10 difference between the monthly Essential and Enterprise plans. The cost of each option doesn’t vary too much—however, the range of features do.

There are three plans available. They include the Essential plan, priced at $21.95 per user per month, the Professional plan, priced at $24.95 per user per month, and the Enterprise plan, priced at $31.95 per user per month. All plans come with a discount of around 20% for annual subscriptions.

So what do these extra dollars get you? The main difference between the Essential plan and the more sophisticated options is the collaboration features. With the Essential plan you can only include four participants in a conference call. With the professional plan this rises to 40, and with the Enterprise plan there is no limit.

With the Essential plan you are restricted from screen sharing, mobile app calling, and team messaging too. The more advanced plans enable all of these collaborative features and more.

The more you pay, the more you receive in terms of third-party integrations and other productivity features. However, all plans include unlimited calling within the US and Canada and free local and toll-free numbers.

How it works

Nextiva enables you to make and receive calls over the internet using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology. VoIP services expand the functionality of regular business phone systems by providing more interactivity and security.

Nextiva guarantees a secure connection by channeling your communication through Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption, and it promises 99.999% uptime—with no recorded outages in 2019 and 2020.

The provider promises a simple evaluation process over the phone with a customer service agent to determine your requirements. Alternatively, you can use the onsite form to automate the evaluation process.

Nextiva offers a range of hardware options dedicated to VoIP technology. These include cordless and desktop phones, conferencing tools, and adapters. If you don’t wish to invest in dedicated hardware, Nextiva’s adapters are an affordable option that enables you to convert your existing devices into VoIP-compatible tools.

On top of this, the Nextiva app enables you to conduct all your business communication activities from your mobile phone.

Features and services

Nextiva is packed with features. It’s this wide range of features, along with a focus on reliability, that ranks the service as one of the best available.

Nextiva enables users to connect with collaborative calls over voice, video, and instant messaging. Users can share their screens and exchange files while connected to a call, and they can schedule events and tasks too.

The service is available as a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. For desktop, there are apps for Mac and Windows as well. Nextiva enables users to activate mobile conference calls and access text messaging functions each with a single click.

Audio and video conference calls are not limited by time. Furthermore, quality is a major consideration for Nextiva, and the provider promises HD audio with zero static. The service includes a built-in call recording function, so you can refer back to meetings with ease.

Call analytics from Nextiva enable you to track down data on previous and current calls, and real-time tracking provides custom reports on demand. You can even analyze call logs to find trends that will help grow your customer base.

Nextiva can be integrated with numerous other apps and service providers, including Zendesk, Oracle, Outlook, Salesforce, and more. This connectivity will enable you to centralize your communications tools and connect your business phone service with your existing CRM.

For this evaluation, we referenced several reviews and online recommendations. Overall, the provider is quite well-known for providing excellent customer service and reliability.

Nextiva is also frequently cited by leading national publications in the US and dedicated VoIP review sites as one of the best VoIP services available.

Support and customer care

Nextiva is well-known for its customer support provisions. All communication between users and the provider is with real people and never support bots.

The company has a dedicated support site, which is well-organized and packed with FAQs. If you can’t find what you’re looking for on the site, you can submit a ticket or engage in a live chat session, available 24/7.

For emergencies, Nextiva instructs users to contact the provider via phone for an immediate response.

The competition

As a leading VoIP service, Nextiva can only really be compared with other leading services like RingCentral and 8x8.

Where 8x8 overtakes Nextiva is integrations. Whereas Nextiva offers a handful of integrations, 8x8 enables 30 plus, making it even more compatible with your existing services. On the other hand, Nextiva is far more affordable, especially for enterprise clients.

Compared to RingCentral, Nextiva’s conferencing facilities are far less restrictive, enabling unlimited participants with the Enterprise plan compared to RingCentral’s 100 person limit. Nextiva also gives users far more toll-free minutes with its entry plan, 1000 compared to RingCentral’s 100.

Although RingCentral’s plans start at just $19.99, you’ll need to opt for a more expensive option to get the best from the service, so Nextiva certainly offers better value for money.

Final verdict

Nextiva is a brilliant option for both small businesses and enterprise clients. With many features that enable unlimited participants and call times, the service is very much scalable.

For remote teams, the provider’s mobile app is incredibly advanced, but in regards to integration with other services, there is still work to be done. On top of this, to get the best value you need to commit for longer, so users unsure of how much they will use the service might be better off going with a provider that offers a shorter affordable contract.

