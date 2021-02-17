Nextiva VoIP services review

Nextiva is a VoIP company that allows you to streamline your communications through a single app. Whatever your needs, you can choose a plan with the right features for your organization.

If you’re struggling to balance your communications with both your clients and team members, a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) app could allow you to streamline all your messages through a single cloud-based app.

VoIP provider Nextiva, which is used by more than 100,000 businesses, markets itself as being built for “non-technical business owners, not IT wizards.” In our review, we examine the various plans available, their features, the software’s usability, and how it compares to its competitors. You can then use this information to decide if Nextiva could offer the right VoIP solution for your business.

You can choose a plan based on your business’s size and specific requirements (Image credit: Nextiva)

Plans and pricing

If you decide to purchase VoIP software through Nextiva, you can choose between four plan types: Essential, Professional, Enterprise, and Ultimate.

Depending on the plan you choose, for an annual plan, the price can vary from $18.95 to $65.95 per user per month. Like many of its competitors, Nextiva gives you the option to choose a monthly or annual plan and states you could save as much as 30% with an annual plan.

The price you pay will also depend on the number of users you add to your plan: you can choose to include between one and 100+ employees in your subscription.

In another major plus point for the company, you can opt for a seven-day free trial on its Essential, Professional, and Enterprise packages. If you opt for this free trial, you’ll need to remember to cancel during this period, otherwise you’ll be charged for the service.

Nextiva claims to offer HD-quality calls (Image credit: Nextiva)

Features

If you choose Nextiva, you can make unlimited calls to any phone in the US or Canada. Its real-time presence feature also allows you to see which of your contacts is currently available, while the call queue allows you to handle calls during busy times.

Nextiva claims its calls are of HD quality to eliminate static.

Depending on the plan you choose, you may benefit from this feature. Although your time in a meeting will be unlimited, the number of participants could be restricted to 250 if you opt for the Professional plan. Like most video conferencing solutions, Nextiva allows you to share screens and files during your conferences. You can also use Nextiva’s video function to livestream virtual events and webinars.

If you receive a voicemail, the message will be delivered directly to your email’s inbox, and the software also gives you the ability to record your outgoing voicemail message.

If you choose Nextiva, you can send and receive an unlimited number of text messages with your customers, which can enable you to perform tasks such as delivering updates and scheduling appointments.

If you’re chairing a meeting, this feature will allow you to set up a dedicated line for this event. As well as setting these meetings up, you can moderate your conferences and record them in HD.

The software also allows you to send and receive unlimited faxes as you would with email. You’ll receive a text alert whenever a new fax arrives.

If you choose one of the more expensive Enterprise or Ultimate packages, you can also benefit from voice analytics and voicemail transcription features, which allow you to keep comprehensive written records of your calls.

The company’s Sales Pipeline CRM allows you to create and manage contacts and accounts, as well as seeing a consolidated view of all your conversations with the client.

Should you choose the Ultimate plan, you’ll benefit from automated surveys and analytics related to your customers’ journeys through the sales process, which can provide invaluable insights into your users’ behavior.

The dashboard is clear and intuitive (Image credit: Nextiva)

Interface and in use

When we signed up for a free trial with Nextiva, we found the process extremely straightforward and were able to gain access to its services without any difficulties.

Although the design of the system’s dashboard is not especially dynamic and its graphics perhaps feel a little dated, the system has clearly been designed with usability and functionality in mind.

By dividing its tools on the basis of communication, sales, and service, the company allows you to find the features you need as soon as you log in.

You’ll also benefit from various integrations with the software, which vary according to the plan you choose. While the Essential plan offers Outlook and Google Contacts integrations, you’ll also receive extended integrations such as Salesforce, Hubspot, and Zendesk on the Professional plan.

If you choose the Enterprise or Ultimate packages, you’ll also receive extended integrations that are compatible with Microsoft Teams, Oracle Sales Cloud, and ServiceNow.

As well as its desktop services, the service is also available as an app for iPhone and Android devices.

According to the company’s website, its systems experience an uptime of 99.99%.

The company’s website contains product guides and blogs (Image credit: Nextiva)

Support

If you have a question regarding your plan, you can contact Nextiva over the phone, through an online ticketing system, via email, or online chat.

Although the online ticketing service is available 24/7, Nextiva’s other support services are available Monday to Friday between 5 am and 6 pm, and on Saturdays between 6 am and 6 pm, MST.

When we used the online chat function, we received a polite response containing all the information we needed.

Should you have a more general query, the website has a selection of product guides and a blog, which contains articles on topics relevant to business, such as communications, customer experience, leadership, marketing, productivity, and sales.

Security

When you’re dealing with potentially sensitive business information, security and privacy can be of paramount importance.

Nextiva’s interface gives you the option to create a whitelist of authorized IP addresses, which allows you to grant users access to your system only through trusted computers.

The system allows you to block email addresses from problematic accounts (Image credit: Nextiva)

You can also use your account’s centralized management system to block email addresses from accessing your services.

If you opt for a plan through Nextiva, your communications will also be encrypted via TLS and SRTP, which are both designed to protect your privacy when you’re communicating over the internet. Working in real time, this protection ensures your conversations aren’t left vulnerable to snoopers in the always-on environment of cyberspace, and you can also safeguard information such as your call history.

The competition

Despite its undoubtedly impressive features, Nextiva is far from your only option if you’re considering a VoIP service for your business.

RingCentral Office is one of the most highly regarded options on the market, with prices beginning at $19.99 (usual price $29.99) per user per month for two to 20 users on an annual plan. Like Nextiva, the company offers a comprehensive range of plans depending on your organization’s needs, and many customers praise its user-friendly design and interface.

If CRM is a priority for your business, you could consider purchasing a plan through Aircall, which allows you to set up a call center within minutes and includes a wide range of help desk features.

Final verdict

If you’re considering cloud-based communication for your employees and customers, Nextiva certainly has many points in its favor, including flexible pricing plans and a range of features to match many of its rivals.

The most significant drawback we encountered is the lack of 24/7 phone, email, or online chat support—though, perhaps ironically, this isn’t uncommon for VoIP providers.

One of the biggest selling points could lie in the option for a free trial. If you’re still undecided, it might be worth signing up for the trial to see if Nextiva is the right solution for your organization.