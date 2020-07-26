Zendesk review

If you’re looking for a versatile yet powerful customer relationship management (CRM) software provider, Zendesk offers solutions for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Zendesk is a popular customer relationship management (CRM) software provider. It offers a range of products with solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Additionally, Zendesk comes with a powerful free trial that allows you to test its software out before committing to purchasing. And, the fact that it’s used by major businesses like Uber, Shopify, and Slack should speak for itself.

Plans and pricing

Zendesk offers seven different software programs designed to streamline different aspects of the CRM process. It also comes with three package options for users who want to take advantage of its suite of products.

While it’s impossible to cover everything here, we’ve looked closely at a few of Zendesk’s most noteworthy plans.

Zendesk Basic Modules

Zendesk’s seven base modules come with specific features designed for specific applications. Prices for each module vary significantly, ranging from $0 to $199 per agent per month according to the number of tools you need.

The Guide program is designed to help you build a knowledge base and deliver automatic answers to customer queries. Chat and Talk come with tools to help you manage online live chat and phone support respectively.

Sell includes powerful sales software to advance your business, Explore comes with powerful analytics tools, and Gather allows you to create your own community forum. Finally, the Connect package is custom priced and includes different features according to your needs.

Zendesk Support

The Zendesk Support package is designed to help you track and manage customer support queries. It comes with five different subscription options, with prices ranging from $5 to $199 per month. All plans come with Lite versions of the Chat, Talk, and Guide modules, which you can upgrade at an extra cost.

Zendesk Suite

The Zendesk Suite comes with everything in the corresponding Support package, along with a range of extra features.

A Professional plan costs $99 per agent per month and comes with full omnichannel support, knowledge base integrations, and powerful reporting options. Upgrading to an Enterprise subscription costs $149 per agent per month and opens up access to even more advanced tools.

Zendesk Custom Plan

Finally, Zendesk also allows you to build your own high-end custom plans. These come with everything in the Suite package, along with the Sunshine CRM platform, advanced security features, dedicated technical support, and more.

Features

As one of the most powerful CRM software providers available, Zendesk naturally comes with a huge range of great features. Again, it’s impossible to cover everything here, but we’ve done our best to include the most noteworthy.

Sunshine CRM

For starters, we felt it was worth looking at Zendesk’s native Sunshine CRM platform. It comes with a huge range of features and provides one of the best CRM interfaces that we’ve worked with.

For example, the Sunshine CRM allows you to manage customer data and assets, deliver personalized experiences through contextualised consumer behaviour analysis, and monitor customer interactions.

Additionally, the Sunshine CRM comes with interactive messaging tools, including AI and various chat bots. It even allows you to build custom apps and drive workplace decisions based on detailed customer data.

Internal Help Desk

We also loved Zendesk’s powerful Internal Help Desk software. It allows you to manage employee interactions and rapidly address queries and support requests. Additionally, it comes with tools to help your team become more productive by boosting morale and reducing costly downtime.

Powerful Customer Support System

Finally, we wanted to quickly touch on Zendesk’s great customer support system. It includes phone, live chat, email, and online ticket support options, along with the ability to create your own personalized knowledge base.

On top of this, Zendesk is known for its powerful security features. With these, you can rest assured that your customer interactions and data are fully protected and safe from hackers.

Interface and in use

The exact user interface you have access to will depend on the plan/products you’re using, but we certainly didn’t have any problems with the variations we explored. In general, one of the things Zendesk focuses on is providing enough relevant information without creating a cluttered space.

This means it can take a little to get used to, but if you’re willing to spend an hour or two finding your way around, you should be fine. You can also customize many aspects of the Zendesk dashboard.

Support

Zendesk is a leading customer support software provider, so we expected it to offer the premium support that it promises its users. And it didn’t disappoint.

For starters, you can speak directly to the Zendesk team by submitting an online ticket, using the online chat tool, calling your local office in almost 20 countries worldwide, or reaching out via one of its various social media profiles.

Additionally, Zendesk comes with a comprehensive help center that contains answers to most frequently asked questions, along with more detailed guides to optimize your experience.

The competition

Zendesk is great, but there are plenty of alternatives out there worth considering if you’re looking for something a little different.

For example, Freshdesk offers very similar features to the Zendesk Support package. However, it comes with a more beginner-friendly user interface that’s easier to get started with.

Similarly, HubSpot offers a wide range of support and sales tools that rival Zendesk’s high-end plans. It’s a good like-for-like alternative to Zendesk which we would recommend at least looking at.

Final verdict

Overall, Zendesk is a powerful CRM software provider with a range of solutions for businesses of all sizes. We didn’t come across too many negatives when we were testing it out, although the pricing of its high-end plans is quite steep.

But, cheaper plans start from just $5 per month and come with great features. After all, there’s a reason why over 140,000 customers trust Zendesk as their CRM program of choice.