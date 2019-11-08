New on Netflix this week: The End of the F***ing World: Season 2, Shadow, The Devil Next Door + more

With so many TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in Australia each week, it can be hard to keep track of the service's many new additions as they arrive.

To help you find what's really new, we'll be publishing weekly updates that succinctly list all the new shows and films arriving on Netflix Australia, while also highlighting the week's biggest and most important releases, offering brief rundowns of the best shows and movies for this week.

So without further ado, here's what's new on Netflix for the week of November 4 to November 10, 2019. As you can see, there's a decent amount of great content this week, from anticipated Netflix Original movies to beloved TV shows.

For a complete list of everything that's coming to the service for the whole month, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix Australia in November 2019.

This week's highlights

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 (05/11/2019)

Two years have passed since we last saw James (Alex Lawther) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), but their exploits have not been forgotten – a woman obsessed with the man they killed is out for revenge, and will stop at nothing until she gets it. Meanwhile, Alyssa has returned to 'normal' life, and is set to get married to someone she clearly doesn't love. We're going to assume things don't go exactly as planned...

Shadow (05/11/2019)

From the visionary mind of Zhang Zimou, director of Hero, House of Flying Daggers and Curse of the Golden Flower, comes Shadow, a Chinese martial arts period epic that received critical praise upon its release last year. Shadow takes place during China's Three Kingdom's era (AD 220-280) and sees a violent king clash with his military commander – a man who uses a lookalike, or 'shadow', to fool the king and his enemies alike. Expect gorgeous cinematography, balletic sword fights and intense drama.

The Devil Next Door (04/11/2019)

in this limited true crime docu-series, a Cleveland grandfather stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime – being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible. Over the course of five episodes, we will see this alleged monster brought to trial in the Supreme Court of Israel. Did he do the despicable things he's accused of? Or is there reasonable doubt? You decide!

Everything else that's coming to Netflix this week

ORIGINAL SERIES

Greenleaf: Season 4 (06/11/2019)

SCAMS (06/11/2019)

Busted!: Season 2 (08/11/2019)

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour (08/11/2019)

Green Eggs and Ham (08/11/2019)

Little Things: Season 3 (09/11/2019)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 (10/11/2019)

NETFLIX FILM

Tune in for Love (05/11/2019)

Paradise Beach (08/11/2019)

Let It Snow (08/11/2019)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (05/11/2019)

KIDS & FAMILY

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 (05/11/2019)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

Fifty Shades Freed (09/11/2019)

Phantom Thread (09/11/2019)

Blockers (11/11/2019)

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 (12/11/2019)

Jonah Hex (15/11/2019)

Joe Versus the Volcano (15/11/2019)

Z Nation: Season 5 (20/11/2019)

What's about the rest of the month?

